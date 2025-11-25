Chris Martin is reportedly moving fast in his love life — and he wants ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow to stop meddling. The Coldplay frontman, 48, is said to have recently begun dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 29, following his split from Dakota Johnson earlier this year.

Insiders claim Paltrow, 53, has already been offering dating advice and even attempting to join double dates. That has reportedly prompted Martin to set firm boundaries. 'Chris knows Gwyneth means well, but he just wants her to leave him alone and let him get on with it', a source told Globe Magazine.

Friends say Martin is serious about his new relationship and wants complete privacy. While Paltrow's involvement was once welcomed, her current interference is now viewed as overbearing.

Paltrow was Martin's Go-To for Dating Advice

After their highly publicised split in 2014, Martin frequently turned to Paltrow for guidance on his romantic life. Paltrow had famously coined the phrase 'consciously uncoupling' and promoted staying friendly after a breakup.

She went on to marry Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 54, in 2018, while Martin explored a string of high-profile relationships before settling with Dakota Johnson, 36, in 2017.

His romantic history during that period included a two-year fling with English actress Annabelle Wallis, a brief romance with Jennifer Lawrence, and a close friendship with Alexa Chung. During these relationships, Martin routinely sought advice from his Oscar-winning ex and even allowed her to accompany him on outings with his partners.

Sources now indicate that Martin is ready to close that chapter. An insider explained, 'He honoured that for many years, and she became his de facto dating coach, a role that she absolutely relished. He even broke things off with some of his exes on Gwyneth's advice. But it got suffocating and sometimes caused issues, especially with Dakota'.

Paltrow's 'Interference' is 'Creeping Out' Martin's Dates

The same source said Martin's patience has reached its limit. 'Gwyneth acts like she's got this divine right to be told everything that's going on with Chris, especially when it comes to his love life.'

Martin reportedly feels that Paltrow's advice has become overbearing and stifling. 'Now Chris wants to move forward without Gwyneth's interference. He worries it's stifling him and creeping out the women he dates, which is fair', the insider said.

Despite her displeasure, Martin appears determined to take control. 'Suffice to say Gwyneth doesn't like this new emboldened version of Chris, but he's not giving her a choice.'

Sources suggest the singer is focused on enjoying his romance with Turner without feeling watched or micromanaged. Those close to the pair say he is committed to establishing boundaries that allow him to date freely and privately, a dynamic he has not had in years.

As Martin steps into this new chapter, it seems clear that he is determined to enjoy his personal life on his own terms. With Turner reportedly at his side, he is taking bold steps to protect his love life from the influence of his famous ex, signalling a new era of independence.