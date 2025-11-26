Recent discussions on Reddit allege that rapper D4vd, real name David Burke, has been actively attempting to influence public perception online.

Users on r/d4vdiots claim that mentions of his connection to slain teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez, interests, or hobbies that inspire his music were met with aggressive downvoting, hostile comments, and other tactics consistent with astroturfing. 'The actual truth in this case was attacked the most across internet platforms, Reddit especially', u/Ezee2040 wrote, urging authorities to investigate these alleged manipulations.

D4vd Allegedly 'Astrosurfing' Online

Observers note a pattern of comment brigading and coordinated responses in threads discussing the investigation into 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death.

According to Reddit posts, if users post D4vd's potential connections to disturbing interests or groups, they were often attacked online. The speculation has intensified as the Los Angeles Police Department continues its investigation.

Recently, LAPD has named D4vd as a suspect in the discovery of Celeste's body, found in September 2025, inside a Tesla registered to him.

Celeste had been reported missing in April 2024. While D4vd has not been formally charged, authorities are reviewing digital evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements.

The 'brutal' discovery happened while D4vd was on his Withered World Tour, putting his rising music career on hold as he, his associates, and his online activity face intense investigation.

Screenshots circulating online show messages allegedly from Burke admitting past fascination with gore videos. He reportedly described laughing at violent content on Reddit and using it to desensitise himself. While legal experts caution that such private messages do not equate to evidence of a crime, they have amplified calls for justice.

Everything We Know About Celeste's Death

Celeste's body was severely decomposed, leading police to keep certain investigation records under a court-ordered security hold.

Authorities say the body was wrapped in a bag and was in an advanced state of decomposition. The vehicle had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks and was later towed to an impound yard, where a foul odour alerted authorities.

Some reports suggest that others may have been involved, noting that the victim may have been dismembered, though this has not been confirmed.

However, despite earlier reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that her remains were neither frozen nor decapitated. Dr Odey Ukpo noted that the sealing of records is rare and is intended to ensure investigators obtain all evidence before public release.

No arrests have been made, but authorities reportedly executed a search warrant at a property associated with D4vd, keeping details about his cooperation and involvement largely undisclosed.

D4vd Hiring Online Defenders: Guilty or Not Guilty?

D4vd's music themes have leaned into macabre and dark themes, including an obsession with blood, murder, and death, which he describes as artistic expression. His TikTok hit Romantic Homicide is one example.

Critics and investigators, however, debate whether these messages suggest troubling behaviour beyond his public image as an artist.

For now, the LAPD continues its homicide investigation. Autopsy and forensic results are pending, and no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, Redditors and social media users have been closely following every update about D4vd's past connection with Celeste, who was likely 12-13 years old when they met.