Hayley Williams has taken a firm public stance against bigotry within alternative music culture, making clear that racist, sexist or anti-trans fans are 'not welcome' at Paramore shows. The singer made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with Clash, published alongside the release of her acclaimed solo album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. The full interview can be read via ClashMusic.

Williams spoke from a New York hotel room ahead of performing her song 'True Believer' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track confronts subjects such as Nashville, gentrification and the darker legacy of Southern pride, marking one of the most politically resonant moments of her career.

Creative Independence After Leaving A Major Label

Her new introspective 18-track project has received widespread praise for its emotional intensity and refusal to offer neat resolutions. Williams admitted she was apprehensive before releasing it. 'I was nervous, for sure,' she said. 'I'm surprised, but at the same time I'm trying to really own it.'

The record marks her first independent era following the end of her long-standing label deal. In an attempt to slow the pace of online consumption, she initially released the album via her hair dye company, Good Dye Young, even inviting fans to propose tracklists before confirming the final order. She described it as an effort to restore nuance to how people engage with art.

Reclaiming Femininity After Years In A Male-Dominated Scene

Reflecting on her formative years, Williams said she spent her adolescence surrounded almost exclusively by young men in the pop-punk scene, which affected how she expressed femininity. 'I think I blunted all the edges of my femininity, and then doubled down on that,' she said. 'It took until my late 20s, when I stopped being so ashamed of feeling so different from everyone that was around me.'

Touring the world with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gave her space to write fragments of lyrics and observations, which she later assembled into the foundation of her new album. Williams described the process as confronting a period of personal uncertainty. 'I don't know if I'm going to be free-falling forever... It's all these existential questions about who I am and what I really care about.'

Championing Diversity In Alternative Music

Williams said she has been deeply moved by the increasing diversity at Paramore concerts, noting that Black fans in particular have always been a vital part of the band's community. For her, music remains inseparable from collective empowerment. 'Music is community,' she said. 'It's about how we pool resources, how we band together and work on conversations that matter.'

However, she drew a firm boundary around inclusivity within the Paramore fanbase. 'I've always said, all are welcome at our shows,' she explained. 'But I don't want racists around, and I don't want sexist people around, and I don't want people there who think that trans people are a burden.'

She added pointedly: 'All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome... If you don't believe that, you're not welcome!'

A Creative Surge And New Collaborations

Despite the album's release, Williams said she remains in a period of intense creativity, continuing to write even while promoting her work. One of her current inspirations is Talking Heads legend David Byrne, with whom she has recently been collaborating. 'I love that man so much,' she said. 'He really puts his arm around younger artists... I'm learning.'

With Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Williams has entered a new chapter marked by self-interrogation, political clarity and artistic boldness. Whether confronting misogyny, rejecting bigotry or embracing vulnerability, she remains committed to making sure her music reflects the inclusive world she wants to help shape.