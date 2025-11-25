Tom Cruise is once again at the centre of tabloid speculation after GLOBE Magazine reported that the Hollywood star has begun considering new romantic prospects following an alleged split from actress Ana de Armas.

The November 2025 story claims Cruise, now 63, has privately discussed his desire to 'settle down' and has drawn up a list of high-profile actresses he supposedly admires — including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore.

None of the women named has acknowledged any contact with Cruise, and no credible outlet has corroborated the claims.

Tabloid Story Alleges Cruise Is Ready For A 'Fresh Start'

According to the tabloid, Cruise's reported interest in reviving his personal life stems from an unconfirmed romance with Ana de Armas earlier in the year. GLOBE alleges he has been telling friends he is open to being 'set up' and is looking for someone compatible with his fast-paced lifestyle.

However, the publication provides no dates, context, supporting documentation or comments from Cruise himself. The story relies entirely on unnamed sources—a hallmark of speculative reporting about Cruise's private life.

There is no evidence he has contacted, pursued or initiated any romantic involvement with Jolie, Lopez or Moore, all of whom have firmly established careers and private lives unrelated to Cruise.

Cruise's Public Focus Remains Squarely On Work

Over the last decade, Cruise has kept his personal life out of public view, with no confirmed relationships since 2012. His public appearances and media coverage have instead centred on his professional achievements, including his demanding stunt work and record-breaking box-office returns.

Between 2020 and 2025, Cruise has been deeply engaged in the Mission: Impossible franchise and other action-driven productions, leaving little room for publicly documented personal developments. The Hollywood Reporter and People have both noted the absence of verified romantic news, emphasising his work-first focus.

Industry coverage throughout 2024 and 2025 highlights premieres, filming schedules, aerial stunts and production milestones — but offers nothing to support tabloid claims of a new relationship.

A Long History Of Rumours Surrounding Cruise's Love Life

Cruise has been the subject of speculative coverage for many years. His long-standing decision to keep his private life confidential has created fertile ground for tabloids, which often link him to high-profile actresses without evidence.

Across the past decade, publications have repeatedly claimed he was romantically involved with co-stars or public figures, yet none of those stories materialised into confirmed relationships. The latest GLOBE article mirrors this pattern: it offers no proof, lists no witnesses and has not been followed or validated by any reputable news outlet.

No Verified Evidence Of New Romantic Pursuits

As of now, there is no independent confirmation that Tom Cruise is seeking a new partner, drafting lists of ideal wives or actively pursuing anyone named in the report. All claims originate exclusively from a single tabloid story, with no supporting statements, documentation or mainstream reporting to substantiate them.

Cruise himself has not commented, nor have Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore or their representatives.