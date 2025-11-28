Ariana Grande's relationships have long fuelled the internet's imagination, but the latest wave of speculation surrounding her rumoured breakup with Ethan Slater has taken a sharp turn into unexpected territory.

A growing section of fans is now convinced the real story is not about Slater at all, but about Grande's alleged chemistry with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. The conversation has spiralled so wildly that some users are accusing Grande of orchestrating a PR distraction, queering her public image for damage control.

It is important to note that every bit of this remains pure online speculation, not verified fact. Still, the speed at which these theories are spreading is undeniable.

The 'Semi-Binary, Non-Demi Curious' Discourse

The viral discourse of a 'semi-binary, non-demi curious' relationship between the two stars is taking a strong turn on the internert. A comment on a Reddit thread alleges, 'Ariana isn't trying to look queer—she's trying to look Cynthia-adjacent. She's mirroring her energy on purpose.'

Another top reply took it further, 'The way she stands next to Erivo feels... intentional. Like a soft-launch of something.'

Most users admitted they were just speculating, but the narrative caught fire. Soon, dozens were suggesting Grande's evolving style matched Erivo's aesthetic more than Slater's.

'Too Strong' Chemistry Between Ariana and Cynthia

In one of the thread's most upvoted speculative reactions, an anonymous user wrote, 'Idk what's going on but Cynthia and Ariana have more chemistry in one press junket than Ariana and Ethan did in a whole year.' From there, speculation about Grande and Slater's alleged split intensified.

'Ethan was the placeholder. Cynthia is the plot twist,' one user wrote, suggesting that Erivo and Grande's closeness might have created a rift between the couple.

People began dissecting body language from Wicked promo clips, looking for lingering glances, inside jokes, and choreographed synchronicity. Whether fair or not, TikTok edits have now turned those micro-moments into what fans now call a 'vibe shift.'

Accusations of Cheating Revived

Some users also revived older rumours about the origins of Grande and Slater's relationship. Some accused Grande of leaning into the Cynthia Erivo discourse to 'distract' from alleged cheating accusations, claims that are entirely unverified fan chatter.

One comment said, 'Every time Ariana is accused of cheating, suddenly she's holding hands with a woman or queer-coded. It's PR déjà vu.' Another wrote, 'This feels like rebranding. Sapphic smoke bomb to redirect the spotlight.'

These posts are pure speculation and have no official confirmation, yet they continue to spread at a rapid pace.

Is This a PR Strategy? Internet Can't Decide

A popular theory suggests that Grande's team orchestrates narrative pivots at moments of heightened controversy. 'Ariana is brilliant at shifting the storyline. If the Ethan breakup starts getting messy, expect a viral moment with Cynthia,' one user alleged.

Meanwhile, others disagreed, arguing that people were reading too much into organic friendships. 'Sometimes women are just close. Not everything is PR or queerbaiting.'

The internet remains divided over the alleged 'love triangle' between the three Wicked stars. With none of the actors confirming or denying any allegation, the rhetoric continues to be speculation only.