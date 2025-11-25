Celebrity chef and former NFL player Tobias Dorzon is lucky to be alive after being shot 11 times during an armed robbery outside his Maryland home, in an attack that police believe was targeted.

The Food Network star says his survival is 'a blessing,' with gunmen escaping with more than $100,000 (£78,000) in jewellery and luxury goods.

Dorzon and his partner, Crystal Swan, had just stepped out of an Uber when several armed men approached them.

Speaking to Fox News, he said he was hit repeatedly as he tried to shield Swan. 'You got that last second of thinking, are you still going to be here?' he recalled. 'People walking toward you that just shot you... are they coming to kill you?'

A Near-Fatal Ambush Outside His Home

'I was trying to cover [my girlfriend, Crystal Swan], and then I started getting hit,' he said. 'I went to the ground and tried to drag myself toward the curb, but I couldn't hear my girl.'

'You got that last second of almost thinking, are you still going to be here? People walking toward you who just shot you multiple times, what are they coming for? Are they coming to kill you? Are they coming to rob you? You really don't know the end result. I'm just hoping my kids are good.'

'At that point, I'm thinking they're going to finish me pretty much off,' he recounted, describing how his hands were drenched in blood as he struggled to stay conscious.

The incident shocked fans and colleagues, with many expressing disbelief that Dorzon had survived such a brutal attack. Police confirmed that the robbery was targeted, though investigations into the suspects remain ongoing.

From NFL Player to Food Network Star

Dorzon first gained attention as a professional athlete, playing for the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before switching to the culinary world. His restaurants have become local favourites, and he has built a national profile through appearances on Food Network and collaborations.

The shooting has cast a long shadow over his success, but Dorzon insists the attack will not define his future. He continues to expand his culinary brand while undergoing physical rehabilitation.

Community Support and Police Investigation

Police say the robbery was targeted, though no arrests have yet been made. Officers have urged residents to remain alert amid ongoing concerns about violent crime in the area.

The culinary community has rallied around Dorzon, with chefs and athletes sharing messages of support online. Fans have praised his strength, noting that surviving 11 gunshot wounds is extraordinary.

Remarkably, Dorzon returned to his restaurant just two months after the shooting. In an interview with NBC Washington, he described himself as 'blessed to be here' and thanked supporters for their prayers and encouragement. His comeback was met with applause from staff and customers, who hailed his determination to continue pursuing his passion for food despite the trauma.

The chef's resilience has become a source of inspiration, with many fans noting that his story reflects both physical strength and mental fortitude.

