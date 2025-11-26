A viral blind item on TikTok has ignited claims that Joe Alwyn is allegedly preparing to make statements that some users believe could fuel ongoing rumours about Taylor Swift, her private life, and the nature of her current relationship with Travis Kelce.

A TikTok user known as celebritea.blinds recently gained significant attention after posting a post depicting a blind item supposedly involving Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The posts claim that Alwyn is allegedly set to make remarks that some fans believe could be interpreted as an attempt to out the singer as a lesbian.

The TikTok post refers to a foreign-born actor who is widely recognised despite being placed in the A minus to B plus range. The item states that he is allegedly poised to cause confusion and intensify conspiracy discussions. It also claims that his actions could bring longstanding blind items into public focus.

According to the viral content, this blind item alleges that Swift has been the subject of repeated speculation relating to her sexuality. The narrative presented suggests that she would never publicly address these claims due to her career being built on songs about relationships with men. The posts also link these rumours to suggestions that her relationship with American football player Travis Kelce is for PR purposes.

References to Music and Fan Interpretation

The viral discussion expanded further after some users connected the claims to Swift's song titled The Black Dog. Within the online conversation, many fans have speculated that the track is about Alwyn following their breakup. The song references an ex-partner forgetting to turn off their location and being seen entering a bar called the Black Dog.

Supporters of the blind items argue that the alleged revelations will substantiate several theories that have existed online for years. Others maintain that there is no evidence to support the claims being circulated. The resulting blend of music analysis, gossip, and fan commentary has created a renewed focus on Swift's personal life.

How Fans Are Responding on TikTok

Reactions to the viral blind items have varied widely among TikTok users. Some comments express strong belief in the allegations, while others dismiss them entirely. One user claimed that an assistant once arranged meet-ups between Swift and Karlie Kloss, suggesting a long-term secret relationship, and this comment accumulated 11.5k likes.

Another user stated that there was no possibility of the claim being true, receiving 40k likes and becoming the most supported response. Additional comments ranged from humorous to critical, including one describing Swift as unremarkable and urging users to stop adding mystery where they believed none existed. Other commenters reminded viewers that bisexuality exists and that speculation should not ignore that possibility.

Some users argued that Joe Alwyn was unlikely to make any public statement, noting that he rarely spoke about Swift even during their relationship. Another said they believed that other public figures such as Blake Lively would be more likely to comment before Alwyn.

Online Blind Item Culture

Blind items have long been part of online entertainment spaces, especially on platforms where anonymity and conjecture tend to encourage rapid spread. The TikTok posts do not provide verified evidence and instead present claims that reflect patterns seen in previous rumour cycles. The allegations circulating about Swift, Kelce, and Alwyn therefore sit within an established Hollywood culture of speculative celebrity discussion.