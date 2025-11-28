The term 'non-demi curious, semi-binary relationship' surged across social media, not as a genuine identity label, but as a satirical invention. It originated from a parody post on The Lamented, a Facebook page known for 'satire, nonsense, and gloriously unreliable stories' as stated on their bio.

The page circulated a screenshot of an interview in which Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo described their dynamic with this phrase during the Wicked press tour.

Within hours, the fabricated quote spread across Instagram, TikTok, X, and Reddit, where users began analysing it as if it were a real statement.

Despite the term's satirical roots, it quickly became absorbed into the speculation-heavy discourse surrounding the co-stars, especially as their off-screen closeness, physical affection, and emotional transparency during the Wicked press tour already fueled ongoing fan theories about their bond.

What the Term Actually Means

The phrase is not recognised by LGBTQ+ organisations, scholars, or communities. Instead, it borrows loosely from legitimate concepts like demisexuality, demigender, and non-binary identity, assembling them into a 'word salad' designed to imitate overly specific microlabels.

Online discussions describe it as:

Non-Demi – a satirical twist on demigender/demisexual, used here to imply 'not partially aligned with anything.'

Curious – referencing queer-curious, pointing to exploration, not commitment.

Semi-Binary – a distorted version of real semi-binary identity, implying partial connection to the gender binary.

According to online discourse, the term is meant to parody how fans sometimes impose hyper-specific identity narratives on celebrity friendships. Hence, it is not an identity, nor a real relationship model.

How the Term Became Part of the 'Wicked' Duo

The term gained traction partly because of the pre-existing fascination with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's dynamic during their collaboration on Wicked (2024) and its sequel, Wicked: For Good. The two performers have described their relationship as deeply supportive, shaped by the emotional weight and long production schedule of the films.

Grande has spoken publicly about struggling with anxiety and described Erivo as an anchor during overwhelming moments. Erivo, likewise, has referred to Grande as someone with whom she formed an intense artistic and emotional connection.

Their affectionate displays, like hand-holding, protective gestures in crowded spaces, and tearful moments during interviews, were widely shared online. These gestures contributed to fans analysing their bond through a romantic lens, even though both women have consistently framed their connection as platonic and artistically rooted.

As a result, the phrase was easily absorbed into pre-existing speculation, despite its unrecognised origin.

Why the Term Took Off

The phrase 'non-demi curious, semi-binary relationship' began as a satire, not a confession. But its wildfire spread shows how intensely the public reads into Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's connection.

With rumours of Grande's break-up with Ethan Slater swirling, the conversation picked up speed with this narrative, and soon the internet began looking for clues or any writing on the wall that might indicate the closeness between Grande and Erivo could be the cause of their alleged split.

Furthermore, whether fans see them as co-dependent best friends, queer-coded soulmates, PR partners, or secretly feuding professionals, their dynamic, real or imagined, has become a cultural phenomenon and an obsession which refuses to die soon.