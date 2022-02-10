Fans are convinced that Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are bound for reconciliation following rumours that they are working things out in their relationship.

A source claimed that they are "slowly figuring things outs" because they "have always had love for each other." Another said that the 39-year-old BIRD Bakery founder "has always loved him" and considered him "the love of her life."

However, the priority will always be the well-being of their children, daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas, 4. The past year may not have been easy for them. But "being parents to their kids will always come first."

"They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids," the source told People.

Contrary to speculations, they are not back together romantically. Hammer and Chambers are said to "have been working together on their co-parenting relationship." Another insider told US Weekly, "They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them."

The "Call Me By Your Name" star is reportedly working on being sober and staying sober for the sake of the children and his estranged wife. They are also effectively co-parenting and "very much intertwined in each other's lives."

The 35-year old actor was reported to have checked into rehab in May last year. He got into a program for alcohol, drug, and sex issues and left the treatment facility in December. Since then he has been focusing his attention on being a good parent to his children with Chambers.

Chambers and Hammer announced their separation in July 2020 after a decade together. In early 2021, the actor was accused of sexual assault by several women including ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze. He is currently facing rape allegations from a woman known only as Effie. She claimed he "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017. He allegedly slammed her head against the wall and beat her feet with a crop.

Hammer has since denied the allegations and said his encounter with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed, and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory." Chambers has also since expressed her shock and disbelief at the accusations.