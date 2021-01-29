Armie Hammer will no longer be joining "The Offer," a 10-episode series about the making of the 1972 feature film "The Godfather."

An exclusive report from Variety revealed that the "Rebecca" star has stepped down from playing the lead role. He was supposed to portray Al Ruddy, who produced the classic movie. The Paramount Plus series will detail Ruddy's experience working on the exemplary film.

The series is now on the hunt for the actor's replacement although Hammer, his representatives and Paramount have yet to confirm his exit from "The Offer."

This is the second project that the "Call Me By Your Name" star exited from after "Shotgun Wedding." He was initially tapped to play another male lead opposite Jennifer Lopez. However, he was forced to step down following the leak of his DMs that contained some references to BDSM and cannibalism. Josh Duhamel is said to be in early talks to star in the film instead.

"I'm not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," Hammer said in a statement after his departure from "Shotgun Wedding."

Likewise, according to Deadline, the 34-year-old "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." star has quietly left "Gaslit," which also stars Julia Roberts, Joel Edgerton, and Sean Penn. He was attached to the film in February but had scheduling conflicts with "The Offer" so his role is now being recast.

Hammer found himself the subject of media scrutiny as of late because of his posts on social media. Aside from the DMs that contained graphic sexual fantasies, he also caught the attention of police authorities in the Cayman Islands over a leaked video. The footage shows him in a room with a lingerie-clad woman on all fours in his bed and he called her "Miss Cayman."

The actor has since apologised for the video and clarified that the woman is not Miss Cayman 2020 Mariah Tibbetts. But the recent scandals have apparently affected him, so much so, that he had to exit "The Offer" and "Shotgun Wedding."