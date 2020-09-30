Armie Hammer talked about his separation from wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and how he ended up talking to a therapist during quarantine in a magazine cover interview.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star said he spent quarantine in the Cayman Islands with his dad, his dad's new wife, Chambers and their two kids. Even though they were there, he said he was "more or less" on his own, just trying to get through it."

"I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, 'Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?'" Hammer told GQ and revealed that he "started talking to a therapist, twice a week."

"It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful," the 34-year old added.

He remembered being in therapy before but this one was for a "dire situation," one which he called a "crisis therapy." The actor suggested that everyone should "be in therapy" and that they should be "talking to someone, and if you're not, you're doing something wrong."

In the same interview, Hammer talked about his separation from Chambers, his wife of 10 years. He considered it a "seriously seismic event in someone's life" where "there's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes."

"Look, I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I'm going through is an easy thing to go through. It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't," he shared.

"Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn't mean it's painless. Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?" Hammer added.

Hammer and Chambers both announced their separation in July on their respective social media pages. They shared the same statements and a throwback photo to remember the years they were together.