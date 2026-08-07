A$AP Rocky has publicly withdrawn an offer to work with graphic designer Allan Peters after the designer shared a private Instagram direct message from the rapper about a potential collaboration.

The exchange quickly went viral after Peters, who has more than one million Instagram followers, posted a screenshot showing Rocky reaching out to enquire about logo revisions. While the designer appeared thrilled by the unexpected message, the post prompted an immediate response from Rocky, who criticised the decision to make their private conversation public and confirmed that the project was no longer going ahead.

The incident has since sparked debate among designers and creatives about professionalism, client confidentiality and the importance of trust when working with high-profile figures.

How the DM Went Viral

According to the screenshot shared by Peters, Rocky had privately contacted the designer with a straightforward business enquiry.

'Good morning Allan. How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so, I would be honored, love ur work, god bless.'

Peters posted the screenshot on Instagram alongside the caption: 'I have no words,' expressing his excitement that one of the music industry's biggest stars had reached out to him.

The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments, with many followers congratulating the designer on what appeared to be a major career opportunity.

A$AP Rocky Quickly Pulled the Plug

It did not take long for Rocky himself to respond.

Commenting directly beneath the post, the rapper made it clear he was unhappy that the private conversation had been shared publicly.

'THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL. WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING. BEST OF LUCK BUDDY.'

The blunt response immediately shifted the online conversation, with many users siding with Rocky and arguing that private business discussions should remain confidential unless both parties agree otherwise.

Shortly afterwards, Peters deleted the Instagram post.

Designer Apologises After Deleting the Post

Following Rocky's public response, Peters did not issue an immediate statement addressing the incident.

Instead, his Instagram activity focused largely on celebrating reaching one million followers, with several Stories marking the milestone after the viral attention generated by the post.

He later issued a video apology on X, saying: 'I'm a big fan of A$AP Rocky and I hope it ends up working out. I made a mistake and I wish I hadn't done it.'

Graphic designer Allan Peters addresses his fallout with A$AP Rocky, admitting he regrets sharing the rapper's private DM.



Rocky reached out about revising one of his brand logos, but the potential collaboration fell apart after the message was posted publicly.



“I'm a big fan… pic.twitter.com/FvwLdLgtM6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 6, 2026

Peters is well known online for documenting the creative process behind his logo and branding projects, regularly sharing sketches, revisions and completed designs with his audience. However, many fellow designers argued there is a clear distinction between showcasing completed client work and publishing private conversations before a project has even begun.

The incident has prompted wider discussion throughout the design community, with many creatives warning that confidentiality is one of the most valuable qualities clients look for when hiring freelance designers.

Rocky Continues World Tour

Despite the brief social media controversy, Rocky remains focused on promoting his latest album, Don't Be Dumb.

The rapper recently completed the North American leg of his Live Nation-produced tour and is preparing to begin the European leg later this month, with performances scheduled across Belgium, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Greece.

The upcoming Stockholm concert will mark Rocky's first performance in Sweden since his widely publicised detention there in 2019. Some observers also noted that the situation unfolded unusually quickly, with what appeared to be a promising collaboration ending before any design work had even begun.

While the logo collaboration never materialised, the episode has become an unexpected lesson in the importance of discretion within the creative industry. For many observers, it served as a reminder that the excitement of landing a high-profile client should never outweigh the trust required to build a professional relationship.