A$AP Rocky has pulled out of a potential logo collaboration with designer Allan Peters after Peters publicly shared a screenshot of the rapper's private Instagram message, prompting Rocky to call the move 'distasteful'.

The exchange appeared to signal a new creative partnership, with Rocky reaching out to Peters about logo work. However, the proposed collaboration ended after the private message was posted publicly. Peters has since deleted the post.

A$AP Rocky Cancels Allan Peters Collaboration

Rocky contacted Peters to ask how much he charged for 'brand logo revisions' and said he would be 'honoured' to work with him.

Peters shared a screenshot of the message on Instagram alongside the caption, 'I have no words.' Rocky later responded publicly in the comments, making clear that the potential partnership was off.

A$AP Rocky takes back offer to work with graphic designer after they publicly shared his private DM



“This is just distasteful. Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy” pic.twitter.com/x0RisUus03 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) August 3, 2026

'THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL, WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY,' Rocky wrote.

The exchange was subsequently removed from Peters' Instagram feed. It remains unclear which brand or project Rocky had in mind, with the message only referring to logo revisions.

Peters has not publicly addressed Rocky's response.

Who Is Designer Allan Peters?

Peters is a Minneapolis-based graphic designer and the founder and chief creative officer of Peters Design. He has built a prominent profile through his branding work and social media content, where he frequently shares logo redesigns and insights into his creative process.

His previous clients and projects include major brands such as Nike, Disney, Amazon and Patagonia. Peters is also the author of Logos That Last, an award-winning book about logo design.

With more than one million Instagram followers, Peters has established himself as a recognised figure in the graphic design industry. A collaboration with Rocky would have connected his branding expertise with the rapper's growing creative portfolio.

Social Media Divided Over the Incident

The fallout sparked a heated debate online, with many users criticising Peters for sharing Rocky's private message before any collaboration had been confirmed.

Read more A$AP Rocky Withdraws Job Offer After Graphic Designer Shares Private DM on Social Media A$AP Rocky Withdraws Job Offer After Graphic Designer Shares Private DM on Social Media

'The amount of people who get insane opportunities through social media and absolutely blow it by being ignorant is alarming,' one user wrote.

Another said Peters 'could've posted the collab after the work was done and kept the bag and the clout'. At the same time, a third defended the designer's excitement, arguing that social media can create major opportunities for smaller businesses.

Others backed Rocky's decision to walk away, with one commenter writing, 'If someone shares a private DM before you've even worked together, it raises questions about trust.'

The controversy quickly spread across social media, with users divided over whether Rocky was justified in ending the proposed partnership over the shared DM.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to Peters' design work as the dispute continues to generate online discussion.

A$AP Rocky's Creative Ventures

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has expanded his career beyond music through fashion, branding and other creative ventures. He is closely associated with creative agency AWGE and has worked with brands including PUMA, Mercedes-Benz, Marine Serre, PacSun and Vans.

It remains unknown whether the proposed Peters collaboration was connected to AWGE, one of Rocky's businesses or another project.

For now, the potential partnership has been cancelled after a private business enquiry became public and sparked a heated social media exchange.