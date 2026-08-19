Law Roach has confirmed that his personal grudges against the luxury fashion houses that rejected Zendaya early in her career have faded, but his red-carpet rules have not.

The stylist says several major design houses remain off limits for his longtime client, despite her transformation into one of Hollywood's biggest fashion figures.

Roach began styling Zendaya when she was 14 and has previously recalled approaching major fashion houses for the young actress, only to receive dismissive responses.

The experience helped shape the stylist's approach to building Zendaya's fashion profile, eventually turning their partnership into one of Hollywood's most recognisable stylist-client relationships.

Law Roach's 'Outgrown' Pettiness

Speaking on Ziwe Fumudoh's You'd Be an Iconic Guest podcast, Roach reflected on how his attitude towards the fashion houses has changed.

'I think that there is an importance of being petty, but I've outgrown my pettiness,' he said. 'I think that holding grudges makes you ugly, so in my quest to become more beautiful, I've released some of the grudges that I held.'

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Roach also pointed out on the podcast that he was wearing a luxury brand that had previously rejected Zendaya, suggesting that his personal relationship with the labels has changed.

Roach Enforces Red Carpet Blacklist Against Design Giants

However, Roach's personal change of heart has not altered his professional approach to Zendaya's red-carpet wardrobe. He has maintained a distinction between his personal feelings towards the brands and the designers he chooses for Zendaya's public appearances.

Roach's so-called 'blacklist' is not a formal industry ban but a personal styling decision governing which designers Zendaya wears for public appearances.

When asked whether his change of heart meant she would now wear the previously excluded brands on the red carpet, Roach reportedly gave an unequivocal 'no'. The restriction applies to premieres, press tours and other high-profile appearances.

However, the rule does not extend to magazine editorials. Zendaya can still wear the labels for fashion shoots, where styling decisions are handled by publication editors rather than Roach's red-carpet team.

Which Luxury Brands Snubbed Teenage Zendaya?

The five luxury fashion houses identified by Roach are Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci.

Roach said the brands declined to dress Zendaya during the early stages of her career, when she was still establishing herself beyond her Disney Channel image.

According to the stylist, some houses told him to 'try again next year', while others said Zendaya was 'too green' or 'not on our calendar'.

The rejections prompted Roach to look beyond the biggest fashion houses, turning to vintage pieces, independent designers and archival looks to create distinctive outfits for Zendaya.

That approach ultimately helped shape her reputation as a fashion force in her own right. Her red-carpet appearances have since become highly anticipated, with Roach frequently creating looks inspired by the films and projects she is promoting.

Valentino is the notable exception among the five houses. According to Roach, the Italian fashion house eventually became part of Zendaya's public wardrobe after she entered into a professional agreement with the brand.

The history of those early rejections has since become part of the story behind one of Hollywood's most closely watched fashion partnerships, even as Roach says he has personally moved beyond the grudges he once held.