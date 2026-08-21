BTS leader and K-Pop artist RM has been suspended indefinitely from The Pixel Project's list of male role models helping to end violence against women after he attended a Chris Brown concert and appeared in a photograph with the singer.

The decision, announced on 19 August, came after a week of backlash from parts of BTS's fandom ARMY, with fans questioning the association and RM's silence over the controversy.

Why Is ARMY Criticising RM Over Chris Brown?

RM and fellow BTS member J-Hope attended the second night of Brown and Usher's R&B Tour at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on 12 August. J-Hope shared Instagram Stories from the concert before Brown posted a backstage photograph with both BTS members.

The photo rapidly went viral, sparking outrage among fans who noted Brown's history of violence against women, including his 2009 conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The reaction has been particularly personal for some fans. One ARMY member said she had been sexually assaulted and struggled with seeing artists she admired publicly associated with Brown.

'I am a woman before I am an Army,' she said, explaining that her own experience shaped her reaction to the photograph.

Other fans have criticised those who rushed to defend the BTS members. One social-media user argued that such responses could allow 'disgusting men [to] keep thriving and getting away with crimes,' while another warned that defensive posts could hurt fellow fans who had experienced abuse.

The backlash has also been met with a more forgiving view. Some fans argued that RM and J-Hope attending a concert does not automatically mean they endorse everything Brown has done, while others questioned why celebrities should be expected to justify every personal choice.

Why Did the Pixel Project Suspend RM?

The Pixel Project, a non-profit organisation focused on ending violence against women, said it was indefinitely suspending RM from its '16 Male Role Models Helping to Stop Violence Against Women' list.

Read more Why Read Feminist Books?: ARMYs Slam BTS' RM and J-Hope Over Chris Brown and Usher Concert Attendance Why Read Feminist Books?: ARMYs Slam BTS' RM and J-Hope Over Chris Brown and Usher Concert Attendance

RM was included in the 2024 edition after the organisation said it had reviewed his efforts to address internalised misogyny, support women in the arts and speak about violence against women in South Korea.

He was also featured in a 2025 Father's Day article as an example of an imperfect but positive male role model. The organisation said it would now review and revise the article.

The Pixel Project said it waited approximately a week for RM to publicly acknowledge the controversy before announcing its decision. It described the silence as 'deafening'.

The organisation stressed that the suspension was about accountability, not about expecting its role models to be perfect.

What Is the Controversy Over Chris Brown's History?

Brown was convicted in 2009 for assaulting Rihanna and has faced several other legal controversies and allegations involving violence and sexual misconduct over the years.

The Pixel Project argued that RM and J-Hope's public association with Brown could help normalise his continued presence in popular culture, regardless of their intentions. It also highlighted BTS' enormous global audience, which is predominantly made up of women and girls, arguing that celebrity influence carries additional responsibility.

Has RM Responded to the Pixel Project?

As of 21 August, RM, J-Hope, BTS and their agency, HYBE, have not issued a statement specifically addressing the Toronto concert or The Pixel Project's decision.

BTS are scheduled to perform at Rogers Stadium on 22 and 23 August, meaning the controversy could continue to follow the group during their Toronto dates.

The dispute has ultimately exposed a wider divide within ARMY over celebrity accountability. Some fans see the photograph as an unfortunate association that should not define RM, while others believe the incident deserves a response precisely because of BTS' enormous influence.