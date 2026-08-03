A private message from A$AP Rocky offering a potential collaboration would be a career-defining opportunity for most designers. For Allan Peters, however, it became a cautionary tale after he shared a screenshot of the exchange on social media, only for the rapper to publicly withdraw the offer hours later.

The Minneapolis-based logo designer is now at the centre of a heated online debate, with critics accusing him of breaching professional trust while others argue he was simply celebrating an exciting career moment.

Allan Peters, the Designer Behind Nike, Disney and Coca-Cola

Read more A$AP Rocky Withdraws Job Offer After Graphic Designer Shares Private DM on Social Media A$AP Rocky Withdraws Job Offer After Graphic Designer Shares Private DM on Social Media

Peters describes himself as a specialist in logo and brand design. He is the partner and chief creative officer at Peters Design Company, a creative branding and design agency. Peters runs the agency alongside his wife, Maria Peters, who serves as partner and chief marketing officer. The couple built the business while raising their family rooted in their Christian faith.

Peters Design Company combines a distinctive design style with messaging that is authentic and inspiring, earning them deals with big brands like Google, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, Amazon and DreamWorks. His client list also spans Nike, ESPN, Esquire, Disney, IKEA, Target, HGTV, AARP, Patagonia and REI Co-op.

He is also the best-selling author of Logos That Last, and a recognised writer and speaker within the design community. His work has earned international recognition from prestigious award programs and publications, including Clio, Communication Arts, and HOW Magazine.

Outside of work, he enjoys exploring the city by bike with his four sons. Allan and Maria homeschool their children on a one-third-of-an-acre homestead in the Minneapolis suburbs. They have said they prefer a slower pace of life, lived in harmony with art, nature and the environment.

How a Screenshot Cost a Designer an A$AP Rocky Deal

The controversy began when Peters shared a screenshot of a direct message he had received from A$AP Rocky on Instagram, captioning the post, 'i have no words.' Within hours, Rocky had publicly withdrawn the offer.

In the message, Rocky had written: 'Good morning Allan, how much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless.'

Rocky did not welcome the exposure. He commented on the post in capital letters: 'THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL, WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY.'

Peters has since deleted the post and has not publicly responded to Rocky's comment. Although the collaboration fell through, his Instagram following has continued to climb as the incident brought increased attention to his work.

A$AP Rocky takes back offer to work with graphic designer after they publicly shared his private DM



“This is just distasteful. Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy” pic.twitter.com/x0RisUus03 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) August 3, 2026

Social Media Split Over Peters' Decision To Go Public

Reactions to the incident have been sharply divided. Critics accused him of breaching professional trust, while others framed it as an innocent celebration of a career moment.

One commenter wrote: 'Allan really saw a DM from A$AP Rocky and thought 'time to screenshot this for the timeline' like it's a love letter from his situationship. No contract, no deposit, just pure clout desperation. Rocky did the entire industry a favour by cutting that off early. Some of y'all would post the wire transfer confirmation if it came with a blue check.'

Another said it was 'odd' for someone of Peters' calibre, who is already known in the designing community, to share a potential client's DM. 'I'm sure it's not a huge loss but odd,' one opined.

Meanwhile, others defended him for simply celebrating a potential collaboration with the 'Praise the Lord' rapper. Several said they didn't find anything wrong with Peters sharing Rocky's private message. One even asked, 'What was distasteful about it?'

'What's wrong with him being happy and excited? People share their accomplishments all the time on social media,' one supporter wrote.

Whether the backlash fades as quickly as it arrived remains to be seen, but for now, Peters's brush with A$AP Rocky has cost him a high-profile client and added another chapter to his already well-documented career. The episode serves as a reminder that in an industry built on discretion, even a single screenshot can undo an opportunity years in the making.