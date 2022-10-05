Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored plans to move from their Montecito mansion to another property in Santa Barbara, California is allegedly written in the stars. Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas said the relocation is part of an effort to focus on their domestic life with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas made the predictions late in January this year, in response to reports that the couple plans to sell their £14 million mansion because they "aren't over the moon about the house and the location." A source claimed at that time that they were looking for a new home nearby or just around the same neighbourhood.

In his article for the New York Post, Thomas wrote that the year 2022 is an "important year" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He said that there is a "strong focus on growing closer with their children and sharing true happiness around their domestic life."

He said that "family will be the cornerstone of how they build their newfound legacy." In line with this, Thomas explained that there will also be a "strong focus around home and real estate in 2022" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He wrote, "Meaning that as much as I see them keeping themselves firmly planted in one or two places, I think they may also consider setting up shop across a few different locations, too. This will give them a change of pace if they need it."

Interestingly, there are recent reports claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to leave their current home in Montecito, where they are neighbours with famous celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Unknown sources told TMZ that the Sussex couple want to relocate ten miles away to the private Hope Ranch community, where they can have members-only access to golf and country clubs. But the planned move has allegedly caused panic among current residents who are worried that they will only bring a "circus" to the quiet neighbourhood given the "baggage" they allegedly carry.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to claims that they are leaving Montecito for Hope Ranch, where homes can reportedly reach as high as $22 million.