Asus first entered the smartphone market with its budget-friendly ZenFone series in 2014. It was popular among consumers who wanted a capable Android handset with decent specifications and a capable camera. The manufacturer eventually introduced more premium versions later on and then branched out into gaming-tier models. In fact, its ROG Phone lineup is already in its third generation to date. Now, it is introducing two new models: the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro.

The two smartphones actually share similar specifications with some exceptions which will be detailed later on. Both devices in the Asus ZenFone 7 series sport a premium construction with an aluminium frame and Corning's Gorilla Glass panels on each side. Each weighs in at 230 grams and measures 165 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm. The front is dominated by a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 AMOLED screen sourced from Samsung, reports GSMArena.

For smooth animations and video playback, the touchscreen panel supports a 90 Hz refresh rate with a 20:9 aspect ration and 700 nits at maximum brightness. Asus has adopted one of the latest gimmicks on how to circumvent the dreaded notch or hole-punch cutout for the ZenFone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. This means users will not be bothered by front-facing cameras that can be distracting when viewing photos or videos.

Instead of motorised pop-up cameras, the manufacturer equips it with a flip-up module with three sensors and a dual-LED flash. While the 7 and 7 Pro share the same 64-megapixel wide-angle, 8-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle unit, only the latter ships with optical image stabilisation technology.

Another key difference between the two is the processors wherein the standard uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, while the premium variant packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The SoC is paired with a 6 GB or 8 GB RAM depending on the storage capacity which is offered in 128 GB and 256 GB. The Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging technology which can take it from empty to 100 percent in 93 minutes. Colours available are Aurora Black and Pastel White.