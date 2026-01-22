The United Kingdom has announced a ban on the use of taxis by asylum seekers for most medical appointments, effective from February 2026.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that taxi journeys will be restricted to the most exceptional, evidence‑based circumstances. These include serious illness, pregnancy or physical disability, and will only be permitted with direct Home Office approval. 'I will continue to root out waste as we close every single asylum hotel,' she told the BBC.

The decision forms part of a broader review of asylum system costs. It follows concerns about the widespread use of taxis to ferry asylum seekers from their accommodation to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare services.

Under the new policy, ministers and contracted service providers will instead be expected to prioritise public transport where possible.

Investigation Uncovers Asylum Taxi Expenses

The policy shift came after a BBC investigation in September 2025 that uncovered a concerning flow of taxpayer funds, facilitating extensive journeys for asylum seekers, all at the expense of the public. The Government has now confirmed that the Home Office has been spending around £15.8 million a year on transport for asylum seekers.

The BBC's reporting highlighted instances where asylum seekers were taken hundreds of miles for routine health visits. In one notable example, a man was reported to have travelled 250 miles to see a doctor, with the associated fare costing around £600.

Taxi drivers interviewed for the investigation described how some firms were dispatched from distant locations for short journeys, sometimes without passengers, inadvertently inflating mileage and costs.

Officials said the investigation exposed patterns of transport arrangements that were open to potential misuse and inefficiencies, prompting ministers to reconsider how travel for asylum seekers is organised and funded.

Officials Question System Inefficiency

The decision to restrict taxi use has sparked criticism from experts and politicians who say it exposes broader issues in the asylum system.

Enver Solomon, chief executive at the Refugee Council, characterised the existing use of taxis as indicative of a system that enables private contractors to reap excessive profits at the expense of taxpayers. He highlighted that many of the problems stem from poor contract management and government oversight, rather than from asylum seekers themselves.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp used this issue to highlight the perceived mismanagement of the immigration system. 'As Labour hammer working people with £26 billion in tax rises, they have allowed costs for illegal arrivals to spiral because Labour don't have the backbone to take the tough decisions needed,' he stated.

Taxi drivers involved in the system also have raised concerns about inefficiencies. Some reported that journeys were unnecessarily long or even refused by passengers, leaving resources wasted.

Together, these reactions underline concerns about financial oversight, operational inefficiencies, and the need for reforms.

Next Steps for Asylum Transport

Under the new rules, contracted service providers will be expected to phase out routine taxi arrangements for medical travel from February and implement alternatives such as buses, trains, and scheduled services wherever feasible. Exemptions will require evidence of exceptional need and Home Office consent.

Government guidance on implementation is expected in the coming weeks to help providers navigate the transition. Ministers have indicated that this change is part of a broader drive to improve the efficiency of the asylum system, which includes plans to close asylum hotels and review accommodation policies more widely.

As the taxi ban aims to tighten financial controls, critics caution about the fragile balance: reducing expenses while ensuring that asylum seekers are not left at the intersection of administrative hurdles and essential human support.