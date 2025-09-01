A strong solar storm is expected to make the aurora borealis, or northern lights, visible across large parts of the United States tonight and is expected to last until Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, warning that the display could extend far beyond its usual northern range.

Forecasts suggest that more than a dozen states may have a rare chance to witness the colourful spectacle during the Labour Day weekend.

Why this Aurora Event Is Different

The event is being driven by what experts describe as a 'cannibal coronal mass ejection (CME)', where multiple solar eruptions combine and intensify as they travel towards Earth.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch at level G3 on the five-point scale, indicating a strong event. Such conditions allow the aurora borealis to extend well beyond its typical high-latitude regions such as Alaska and northern Canada.

Scientists note that the current solar maximum cycle, the peak in solar activity that occurs approximately every 11 years, has made such events more frequent, although it remains rare for auroras to be visible so far south across the United States.

Full List of US States Expected to See the Northern Lights

Forecasts suggest that the aurora could be visible across more than a dozen states. These include the following:

New York

Indiana

Illinois

Nebraska

Oregon

Maine

South Dakota

Vermont

Idaho

Wyoming

This list goes alongside parts of Washington, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota. Other locations such as Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of New Hampshire may also experience the display.

This means residents in areas where the northern lights are almost never observed could have a chance to witness the spectacle.

Experts caution, however, that visibility will depend heavily on local weather conditions and light pollution. Clear skies away from major cities will provide the best opportunities.

Best Time and Conditions for Viewing

The northern lights are expected to appear on the night of 1 September and into the early hours of 2 September. The strongest activity is likely during local night-time hours when skies are darkest.

Stargazers are advised to travel to open areas with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon. To improve the chance of seeing the aurora, experts recommend allowing eyes to adjust to the dark for at least 20 minutes.

For photography, a tripod and long-exposure settings are best suited to capturing the vivid green and purple hues.

How Are Northern Lights Formed?

The aurora borealis occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere. These interactions excite oxygen and nitrogen atoms, which then release energy in the form of light. Oxygen is responsible for green and red shades, while nitrogen contributes blue and purple tones.

According to NOAA, the 'cannibal CME' responsible for this event is expected to increase the intensity of these interactions, expanding the auroral oval southwards.

News outlets report that the phenomenon could stretch across much of the northern United States, making it one of the widest-reaching aurora events in recent years.

What This Means for the US Public

The rarity of auroras appearing in mid-latitude America has generated a surge in interest. Social media platforms are already filled with users sharing forecasts, maps and anticipation ahead of the expected display.

Experts believe the event will provide both a scientific opportunity to observe solar-terrestrial interactions and a memorable viewing experience for millions of Americans.