China warned Australia on Friday of possible 'live fire' naval drills in international waters off the eastern coast, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, as commercial flights were advised to avoid the area.

Beijing described the manoeuvres as training exercises that were 'safe, standard and professional' and in line with international law, without confirming whether live ammunition was being used.

Australia's defence department has been monitoring the Chinese naval fleet—comprising a frigate, a cruiser, and a supply tanker—since they were spotted last week.

Albanese stated that the fleet had alerted Australian officials on Friday of potential live fire drills and advised that ships and aircraft should keep clear.

'This activity has taken place in waters consistent with international law,' Albanese said.

'There has been no imminent risk to any Australian or New Zealand assets, which is why this notification has been issued.'

When questioned about the drills on Friday, China's foreign ministry said its military had 'organised a naval formation to conduct training and exercises in distant waters'.

'The exercises were conducted in a safe, standard, and professional manner at all times, in accordance with relevant international laws and practices,' ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

Australia Responds to China's Military Exercises

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over the drills, stating, 'We will be discussing this with the Chinese,' in an interview with national broadcaster ABC from Johannesburg, where she was attending a G20 meeting.

Australia's air safety agency warned commercial flights to alter their routes following 'reports of live firing in international waters'.

'As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area,' government agency Airservices Australia said in a statement.

'We are also working together to coordinate advice to operators and pilots.'

Qantas and its budget airline subsidiary Jetstar temporarily adjusted some flights between Australia and New Zealand, according to industry sources.

Virgin Australia also followed the advisory, while Air New Zealand stated it had 'modified flight paths as needed to avoid the area'.

China's Naval Presence Described as 'Unusual'

Although the Chinese fleet remains in international waters, Defence Minister Richard Marles described their presence as 'unusual'.

'We are keeping a close watch on them, and we will ensure we monitor every move,' he told Sky News on Thursday.

'It is not unprecedented, but it is an unusual event.'

Earlier this week, the ships were reportedly within 150 nautical miles (approximately 280 kilometres) of the Australian mainland.

Ongoing Tensions Between China and Australia

Last week, Canberra rebuked Beijing for 'unsafe' military conduct, accusing a Chinese fighter jet of dropping flares near an Australian air force plane patrolling the South China Sea.

Beijing swiftly responded, claiming the Australian aircraft had 'violated Chinese sovereignty and endangered Chinese national security'.

This incident is the latest in a series of tense encounters between China and Australia in the increasingly contested airspace and shipping lanes of the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2024, a Chinese fighter jet was accused of intercepting an Australian Seahawk helicopter in international airspace, dropping flares across its flight path.

In 2023, a Chinese destroyer was accused of bombarding submerged Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in waters off Japan, causing minor injuries.