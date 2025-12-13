US President Donald Trump is not afraid to show he can appreciate beauty. However, social media thinks he went too far by praising every detail of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's physical appearance.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump was supposed to give his speech about the US economy. Instead, the 79-year-old raved and could not stop himself from raving about Leavitt's 'beautiful face and those lips that don't stop'. 'Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?', he asked the audience, which drew cheers for seconds.

But what the internet went critics for is the way Trump described the press secretary's lips. 'And those lips that don't stop. Pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun'. Trump continued. On the same breath, however, Trump also went beyond physical appearance and commended her answers to the press.

'She's got no fear, and you know why she has no fear? Because we have the right policy', Trump boasted, referring to several White House controversies Leavitt had to answer to.

Internet Calls Trump 'Creepy' for Noticing Secretary's Lips

Social media users rushed to comment on Trump's praise of Leavit's lips by calling him creepy, questioning who in their right mind would say it about a 'female' that works for him'.

'Who says *** like this about a female that works for him? It's beyond creepy and gross', a comment from X said. Others who reposted shared a similar sentiment, noting how 'weird' it is to say to someone under them when it comes to work role.

Comments like 'Fairly weird thing to say about your employee/subordinate' and 'Somebody come get grandpa he's getting creepy', showed MAGA supporters that it's not normal to point out a young subordinate's lips in an unrelated ceremony. However, there were also straight-up blunt comments on how they viewed Trump's compliment, 'Disgusting'.

There were also jabs at Trump's purpose of holding a rally, saying they expected a speech about the economy, but 'somehow it just...a weird obsession with trans people, a racist word salad, and something about Karoline Leavitt's lips??', one commentator wrote. They also criticised the president for addressing anything that comes to his mind, but not the high prices of consumer goods.

Trump: Isn't she great? Is Karoline great? She gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop, ba ba ba like a little machine gun. pic.twitter.com/Ocupqef0ZB — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

Trump's Obsession With Leavitt's Machine Gun-Like Lip

But this is not the first time Trump praised Leavitt's lips, according to The Independent. He did the same thing during a press conference while on board Air Force One in October. At first, the president was explaining to the reporters his victory lap trip to Israel and Egypt which he did after signing his peace deal alongside Western and Arab leaders. But, while discussing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president seemed to have a sudden change of topic and decided to comment on his press secretary's appearance.

'How's Karoline doing? Is she doing good?' Trump asked reporters and even followed up if she should be replaced. A reporter replied and said 'That's up to you, sir'. Unsurprisingly, Trump, once again, maneuvered the conversation to Leavitt's appearance. 't'll never happen. That face...and those lips. They move like a machine gun, right?'

Trump first noted the same about Leavitt's facial features when he talked to Newsmax in August, saying, 'She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun'.