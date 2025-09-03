Flyy Soulja, best known as one half of the viral duo Island Boys, has come under scrutiny after posting videos featuring his young son. The clips, which show him responding to online remarks about the child's appearance, sparked a heated debate over whether the rapper is defending his son or exploiting him for attention.

The controversy has highlighted wider questions about parenting in the social media age. Fans and critics alike are divided over the ethics of sharing footage of children online, especially when the content attracts ridicule and viral speculation.

The Videos and Backlash

In recent weeks, Flyy Soulja has regularly featured his infant son in videos on TikTok and Instagram. One widely circulated clip shows the rapper holding up a toy of the character E.T. in response to comments comparing his son to the alien. 'He's precious,' Flyy Soulja insists in the footage, directly addressing those mocking his child's appearance.

The clip drew swift criticism. TikTok creator Lauren Conlin argued the video was exploitative, saying, 'This poor sweet child doesn't deserve a father like this exploiting him on the internet.' Similar concerns were echoed across Facebook and Reddit, where users accused the rapper of using his son's looks to generate views. On X, formerly Twitter, commentator @dom_lucre wrote: 'Island boy Flyy Soulja is still uploading videos of his child that focus on his appearance despite being accused of using his child for views by fans.'

Flyy Soulja's Response

The rapper has offered little in the way of explanation. Instead of issuing a statement, he has continued to share playful videos featuring his son, without directly addressing the criticism. Captions have remained light-hearted, leaving observers to speculate on whether he is deliberately ignoring the backlash or simply unwilling to engage with it.

This silence has not stopped the debate from intensifying. For some, the lack of acknowledgement confirms suspicions that the videos are designed to provoke attention. For others, it suggests he is treating the criticism as unwarranted noise.

Supporters vs Critics

Online opinion remains sharply divided. Critics argue that repeatedly drawing attention to a child's appearance risks objectifying him and could leave lasting consequences. They say the decision to broadcast such content reflects a calculated content strategy rather than natural family moments.

Supporters, however, see the situation differently. Many interpret the videos as a father pushing back against online cruelty by confronting the comments head-on. In their view, Flyy Soulja is attempting to defend his child against bullies rather than exploit him for gain.

That poor baby. He’s a narcissist shamelessly using an infant for engagement, and the baby just looks confused and empty. — WRGO (@Mister_Dancer) September 3, 2025

They have used tik tok this entire time to exploit IMO — BbqLady (@BbqLadyy) August 5, 2025

There’s a difference between showing love for your kid and turning them into content. Where do y’all think the line should be drawn? — Brainard (@BrainardScoles) September 2, 2025

Fly Soulja is using that child like a tool to bring in more attention and money. I think it’s sickening, indirectly insulting this baby is just wrong, just for clicks. https://t.co/eWDHvnYWZd — Mr.Ineffable (@MisterIneffable) September 2, 2025

Really wide set eyes is usually a sign of fetal alcohol syndrome. — Change Machine Labs (@ChangeMachines) September 2, 2025

Where It Stands

Flyy Soulja, whose real name is Alex Venegas, rose to fame in 2021 alongside his twin brother with their viral track 'I'm an Island Boy'. Since then, he has remained a polarising figure online, often courting controversy through provocative content.

For now, he shows no sign of changing course. He continues to post videos with his son, and debate online shows little sign of easing. Whether viewed as protection, performance, or promotion, the footage has placed Flyy Soulja at the centre of a conversation that extends well beyond his music career.