The aviation industry continues to face a significant gender disparity, with women holding less than 20% of aviation roles globally. This imbalance is highlighted in the "Women in Aviation: A Workforce Report" (WIAAWR) by Rebecca Lutte, an associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The report underscores the minimal progress women have made in fields like piloting, aircraft maintenance, and air traffic control over the past 15 years.

The Cultural Barrier

One of the most substantial barriers to increasing female participation in aviation is the industry's entrenched culture. Dr. Heather Wilson, chair of the Women in Aviation Advisory Board (WIAAB), identifies culture as the hardest obstacle to overcome. "Women simply don't feel like they belong," she explains, emphasizing that this cultural exclusion is a significant deterrent to women entering and remaining in aviation careers.

The need for women in the aviation industry is more critical than ever, especially in a post-pandemic world where the labour market is tight. Wilson points out that attracting and retaining women is crucial to the industry's future. Without a concerted effort to make aviation more inclusive, the sector risks missing out on a vital pool of talent.

Opportunities in Business Aviation

While the commercial aviation sector has been slow to integrate women, the private jet industry offers a more inclusive environment. Women are increasingly finding opportunities in various roles, from piloting to executive positions. This trend is supported by initiatives like the International Air Transport Association's '25by2025' scheme, which encourages airlines to ensure that at least 25% of senior leadership positions are held by women by 2025.

Despite these efforts, the disparity remains stark. According to research by Hera Aviation Group, a non-profit dedicated to fostering gender equality in aviation, professional female aviators make up just 5% of the industry. This figure is particularly concerning when compared to the overall U.S. workforce, where women represent 47%, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A Persistent Gap

Moranda Reilly, a senior project leader at L3Harris and vice president of Women in Aviation's Capital Region chapter, notes that while more women may be entering aviation, the percentage of women relative to the industry's overall growth has remained stagnant. "People often say we're getting more women into aviation, but the trend for women who continue to excel in the industry has been flat," Reilly explains. This sentiment is echoed by the WIAAB report, which points out that the percentage of women in aviation has been stuck at 20% for decades.

A Glimmer of Hope

However, there are signs of progress. Sheryl Barden, CEO of Aviation Personnel International, highlights that women now make up at least 50% of the NBAA's Young Professionals in Business Aviation (YoPro) Council. Barden also notes that women are increasingly taking on leadership roles in areas such as fuel vendors, sales brokers, and business aviation law. "Many of our business aviation organisations are truly customer service organisations, a place where women thrive and outperform men," she says.

Barden believes that the current climate offers an unprecedented opportunity for women to enter and succeed in the aviation industry. "The excitement about aviation, the passion for aviation, the desire to be challenged—these are what attract women to the industry," she explains. "It's really a great time for women to enter the field."