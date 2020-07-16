Meghan Markle addressed thousands of young people across 172 countries in her keynote speech for the ongoing 2020 Girl Up Summit. And fans may have not noticed but she included her one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in a surprising way.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech addressing several burning socio-political issues including gender equality, racial injustice, youth empowerment, and power of the internet. She joined the league of several influential women including Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, and Monique Coleman speaking at the three-day event.

As she delivered her keynote from her Los Angeles home, she urged the youth of today to use online and offline mediums to voice out and help "build each other." According to Hello, she revealed that she is not the only supporting the Girl Up team, but her husband Prince Harry and her son Archie will also be cheering on for them.

"I am extraordinarily proud of what you've already accomplished. Please, continue to honour the conviction and compassion that's awoken within you. I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward," she said during her speech.

The Sussexes have been isolating in their rented Los Angeles home. Though Archie's parents have stepped out for some charitable work, the baby has not been seen in the public for a long time. The couple seem to be taking no chances and is keeping him safe at home.

Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild was last seen in a video marking his first birthday on May 6. The video showed the duchess reading "Duck! Rabbit!" as he giggles and enjoys the reading session.

The Sussexes continue to keep Archie's public appearances scarce amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that she thinks Archie "is just about walking." She went on to reveal that he is "a very happy little boy" who is loving his new life in Los Angeles.

"I think he is just about walking," Nicholl said of Archie. "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones," she added.