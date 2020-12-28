Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media on Sunday to share a health update after she announced that she and her boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for COVID-19.

The former "The Bachelorette" star revealed that she initially thought she knows how the disease works. It turns out that she does not. She said when she first got it, she shrugged it off since she had no symptoms. However, days after testing positive on Christmas Eve, the 35-year-old reality TV star announced that she can no longer taste and smell things.

"So, I've officially lost my taste and smell," Bristowe shared in an Instagram Story. She also recalled the initial symptoms she got.

"When I first got it, I was like, 'Okay, no real symptoms.' And then a few days went by and I was, 'Oh, okay, I just feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste," she continued.

"It's just so unpredictable, and I think that's the scariest part about COVID — all of the unknown and the unpredictableness [sic] of it," she added.

In her video, Bristowe expressed her dismay that she will not be able to taste her favourite recovery breakfast meal of peppermint tea and peanut butter chocolate squares. She also revealed that she has been feeling "very tired" but assured her fans that she is "still okay."

Thankfully, she does not have the other serious symptoms of COVID-19. She does not have shortness of breath although she got exhausted after she picked up dog poop. The "Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe star" described her symptoms as having a "really bad cold" in which she does not have her sense of taste and smell. As for her boyfriend, she is thankful that his fever has gone down.

Bristowe announced on Dec. 24 that she and Tartick tested positive for the virus after four days of seeing negative results. She admitted that they thought they were being responsible when they allowed one person, who gets tested daily, to come over to their home. They warned fans that "COVID-19 is bigger than us" and that no amount of safety precautions can predict when it will affect anyone.