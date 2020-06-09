Love may have come a little late for "The Bachelor" star Peter Weber, but it has finally arrived.

Peter Weber, a pilot from the profession, the second runner-up of Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette," and the leading man of the "The Bachelor" season 24 opened up about his romance with ex-contestant Kelley Flanagan, who went home in week 7 of the show. Meanwhile, the show ended with Weber getting engaged with Hannah Ann Sluss. Shortly after their televised engagement, the couple broke up and Weber started dating the runner-up Madison Prewett. Unfortunately, things didn't work out between the two and they were forced to call it quits.

Not too long after, Weber and Flanagan confirmed their romance and spending time together during the lockdown. Now, on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons-Ever!" they have opened up about their future together.

According to ET Online, after a few failed attempts at love the 28-year-old Delta Airlines pilot may have finally found a "happy ending" with Flanagan. And it appears that they are "in it for the long haul."

Speaking with the show host Chris Harrison, Weber revealed how happy he is with his current love life and they are already thinking about their future.

"Post-show, honestly I'm doing good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Weber said. "This is my girl."

Weber was joined by Flanagan during the interview. She said that the past is "all water under the bridge" and now she is very happy. Meanwhile, Weber may have dropped hint or two about their future together when he joked about the bachelorette "moving into his parent's house." After the pandemic is over and things get back to normal, the couple is planning to live in New York City together.

"We are just really excited for the future. When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We'd love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed that's in our future," he shared. "And just enjoy each other. It's been great."

Meanwhile, Weber's mother Barbara, who seemingly disapproved of her son's romance with Prewett, was overjoyed with their union. She calls it "a dream come true."

"I love her. I love her so much, and she's the daughter that I've always wanted," she goes on to ramble about Flanagan.

In addition, Weber concluded by thanking "Bachelor Nation for standing by me and all my craziness, but it worked out." Prior to his appearance on "The Bachelor" season 24, Weber appeared on "The Bachelorette" season 15 as a contestant and ended up in third place.

"The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!" airs Mondays at 8:00 pm on ABC.