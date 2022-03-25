Nico Gonzalez not only committed his long-term future to Barcelona, but also feels Xavi's two current priority players - Ronald Araujo and Gavi - will also extend their stay at the club. The Catalan club has been on a mission to tie down key players to new deals before the end of the ongoing campaign.

Pedri and Ansu Fati have already committed their long-term futures to Barcelona, and the La Liga giants now want Ronald Araujo and Gavi to do the same. The club have been in talks with the duo's representatives for a number of months, but are are yet to make a breakthrough.

Barcelona have made three offers thus far, but all three have been rejected by Araujo and Gavi's agents. A recent report suggested that the club is confident about tying Gavi down, but Araujo still remains a doubt with Manchester United and Arsenal waiting in the wings with much more lucrative offers.

The Catalan giants are not willing to break their wage structure to accommodate any player's demands owing to their ongoing financial problems. The club has made it clear to Araujo that they will not be improving their final offer, which is said to be between €3 and €4 million annually.

However, despite the lack of a breakthrough, Gonzalez has no doubt that both players, who are contracted until 2023, will sign new deals in the coming months. He also expects them to be at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

"Araujo and Gavi? I'm sure they will reach an agreement to renew with Barça. They will continue at the club for another 10 or 15 years if possible," Gonzalez said, as quoted on Barca Universal.

The La Masia graduate, who has made 24 La Liga appearances this season, is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2024. Despite having two more years on his current deal, he is keen to sit down with the club and agree an extension, and admitted that he is willing to stay at the Camp Nou until the end of his career.

"Soon I will have to sit down to negotiate a contract renewal with the club. If Barça want to, I would stay here forever," he added.