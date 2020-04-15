Matt Reeves expressed his grief over losing "The Batman" crew member, Andrew Jack, to COVID-19 and says that it has been a scary and heartbreaking time.

The director admitted that "it's very scary" just thinking about the people getting ill and dying from the disease. He said that it has been a trying time and one that makes you think about the important things in life.

"It has been a really hard time because one of our crew members out here actually got the virus and died. It's been a very heartbreaking time," Reeves opened up more about Jack's death in an interview with The Daily Beast, adding that the actor's death "is one of those moments when you take stock of things."

"I think the way everyone is, because suddenly their lives are on hold, and they know people that are getting ill, and some people are getting very ill and dying. It's very scary. It makes you really think about what matters," the 53-year-old filmmaker shared.

Reeves admitted that he feels a bit frustrated that "The Batman" had to halt production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the same time, he believes everyone's safety is a priority so he had to shut down filming. On a positive note, he said staying home gives him more time to spend with his family, which would not have been possible with the movie in production.

Reeves previously paid tribute to Jack following news of his death in late March. He took to Twitter to express his heartbreak at losing such a "kind man" and "a legend."

Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew... https://t.co/vzr6K0HpHV March 31, 2020

Aside from his work as a Hollywood dialect coach, Jack also starred in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as General Caluan Ematt. He also made a brief appearance in "The Batman" prior to his death.

The actor died at the age of 76 from complications of COVID-19. He was unable to see his wife, fellow dialect coach Gabrielle Rogers, in his final days because she was quarantined in Australia while he was admitted in a Surrey hospital.