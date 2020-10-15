Some celebrities opted for extravagant outfits, while some made political statements, but all of them glammed up for the Billboard Music Awards which were held in a socially-distanced manner on Wednesday.

As for political statements, Lizzo used the occasion to urge American citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential elections by wearing a black dress that was literally emblazoned with "VOTE." Comedian and "A Little Late" host Lily Singh wore a sparkly blazer and teamed it with a black face mask reading Breonna Taylor to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sia, known for eccentric outfits and massive bows designed specifically to hide her face, took the stage in a huge pink Dolce and Gabbana gown with puffy sleeves and a dramatic neckline in the shape of a bow, along with a huge yellow bow on her head. Lil Nas X went for a Prince-inspired look in a green Gucci snakeskin suit, while rapper Saint Jhn brought a splash of colour with a fuschia-coloured pant and jacket which he left open to show his abs.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais rocked the red carpet in an apricot-coloured gown, while TikTok star Addison Rae wore a black dress featuring sheer details. Julia Michaels wore a Bicholla dress with patent Gianvito Rossi boots. Dancer Allison Holker opted for a tuxedo dress with a lace skirt.

Doja Cat, a first-time nominee at the BBMAs 2020, debuted her new pumpkin-coloured hair at the awards show in a glittery semi-nude dress. Cher dazzled in a glam, gothic-style ensemble. Billie Eilish, who took home the award for top Billboard 200 album for her 2019 record, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" rocked an olive-green oversized three-piece featuring floral details. Nicole Richie looked elegant in a floral sheer gown with platform heels.

Meanwhile, host Kelly Clarkson made a number of outfit changes during the event. She arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling silver gown featuring fringe details and later switched to a glittering gold gown with a ruffle down the middle.