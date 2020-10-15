Lizzo snagged the prestigious Top Song Sales Artist award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The rapper created quite a statement with her attire, sending out a powerful message to her fans.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2020 BBMAs took place on Wednesday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish received the most nominations which were announced on Sep. 22. While Eilish won big, it was Post Malone who was honoured with show's biggest prize, top artist of the year. Alongside, he walked home with other eight awards.

Numerous artists performed throughout the show including Clarkson, John Legend, En Vogue, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, BTS, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Swa Lee, Sia, and others. Nevertheless, it was Lizzo who created quite a stir with her powerful speech and message.

The "Juice" singer donned a one-sleeved black dress for her appearance at the awards ceremony. The short dress had a message written all over it for her fans and viewers that read "VOTE." She was definitely sending out a message to her fans to vote for the forthcoming US presidential election taking place on Nov. 3.

As she accepted her award, she thanked all the important people and made a statement. She talked about the suppression and the importance of voting in order to avoid suppression. "I just wanna say, I've been thinking a lot about suppression, and the voices that refused to be suppressed," the "Truth Hurts" star said. "And I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big, Black women who refused to be suppressed."

"Lemme tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are, there's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed," she added.

Meanwhile, Footwear News notes that Lizzo's dress from the BBMAs 2020 was a customised version of the gown that debuted during Christian Siriano's spring 21 runway show at the New York Fashion Week in September. The full-length gown is reportedly priced at $3,800 on the designer's website. The songstress paired her bold attire with black big-toe sandals.