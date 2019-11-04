Bella Thorne sported a battered look for her Halloween makeup and she had some fans worried over her wellbeing. She also raised eyebrows when others shamed her for poking fun at domestic abuse.

The actress shared photos of her Halloween makeup on her Instagram and even offered to do others, writing, "Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo." In the pictures, the 22-year old appeared as though she has been beaten up. She had bruises on one eye and on her jaw and a cut on her lip.

The makeup looked so realistic that fans started to question if they were real or purely makeup. They wanted Thorne to share a video of herself removing her makeup so that they can be appeased that she is not really hurt.

"We need a video of u [sic] taking it off so we know it's not real," one fan wrote, while another commented, "It's [sic] seems so real! I was afraid."

"I immediately got angry that someone hit you. This is uhhh p fkn scary," another fan said.

The "Midnight Sun" actress clearly has skills in the makeup department. While some praised her for her talent, others did not find her "abused" Halloween makeup amusing. They accused her of making physical abuse look like a Halloween costume and meant to be funny when it is a serious subject. Fans slammed the actress for being insensitive to those who have suffered through domestic or physical abuse.

A few netizens claimed Thorne is "glamourising being physically abused."

"Why is glamorizing being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?" one fan said, and another wrote, "Do you think this is a joke? Making fun pretending to be a beaten woman? Really?"

"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," another netizen commented.

According to Teen Vogue, Thorne has previously opened up about her own past experience of physical and sexual abuse. She said she was abused growing up until she was 14. She talked about her struggle in the height of the Times Up movement.

Thorne has yet to respond to the comments about her battered makeup for Halloween. The following day though, she shared photos of her actual Holloween costume, a sexy Girl Scout.