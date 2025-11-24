Chuck Potthast, known to millions of 90 Day Fiancé viewers as the devoted and warm-hearted father of Elizabeth 'Libby' Castravet, has died aged 64 following a long battle with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news, with daughter Elizabeth revealing that they are 'completely shattered' by his passing.

The loss has sent ripples through the 90 Day Fiancé community, where Potthast had become a steady presence and emotional anchor across several seasons.

Family Announces Heartbreaking Loss

Elizabeth Castravet shared the news in a moving Instagram post, writing: 'Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family ... My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.' She added that the family is struggling to navigate life without him and asked the public to respect their privacy during this extremely difficult period.

Her sister, Becky Lichtwerch, also posted a tribute, describing profound grief and the disorientation she feels in the wake of her father's passing. Across social media, relatives recalled his kindness, humour and the steadiness he brought to their lives.

A Familiar Face On 90 Day Fiancé

Potthast became a well-loved figure on the hit TLC franchise, particularly on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where his appearances often balanced out the chaos and conflict of storyline drama.

According to The Economic Times, his role on the show expanded beyond being 'Libby's dad'; he became a calming presence in a franchise known for tension, arguments and emotional upheaval.

Fans widely regarded him as a protective, honest, and warm patriarch — someone who grounded much of the often turbulent family drama on screen.

His Long Battle With Glioblastoma

Potthast's cancer journey stretched across many years. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2016 and was declared cancer-free the following year after undergoing surgery.

In 2022, he shared an update on Instagram, proudly announcing he had been cancer-free for more than five years. However, complications re-emerged.

In September 2025, he underwent a major eight-hour hernia surgery related to earlier cancer operations. He revealed that his stomach wall had 'completely collapsed', making the procedure extremely complex.

Glioblastoma is known for its aggressive and invasive nature. Research from Northwestern Medicine indicates that necrosis — cell death inside tumours — can paradoxically fuel further tumour growth, underscoring how difficult this cancer is to treat.

According to a recent study from Northwestern Medicine, cell death (necrosis) within glioblastomas may actually fuel tumour growth--underscoring how difficult this cancer is to control.

Fans And Community Pay Tribute

News of Potthast's death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans, with many calling him 'one of the good ones' and thanking him for bringing sincerity to the franchise.

Social media threads filled with condolences, memories, and reflections from viewers who felt connected to him through the show.

Many also expressed respect for the family's privacy request, acknowledging that although Potthast was a public figure, his role as a father and grandfather mattered most.

A Legacy Of Strength, Love And Authenticity

Away from reality TV, Potthast was a family man who cherished milestones — walking his daughters down the aisle, celebrating the births of grandchildren and sharing moments of gratitude for the life he built.

As the Potthast family mourns, their grief is shared by a worldwide audience touched by his courage, humour and heart.

His legacy lives on not just in episodes of a TV series, but in the memories of those who watched him demonstrate warmth, resilience and unwavering love for his family.