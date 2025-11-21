HBO has just given House of the Dragon fans a massive reason to celebrate. The Targaryen-focused Game of Thrones prequel has been renewed for a fourth season. But there's a catch—the new episodes won't air until 2028. The announcement came during an HBO press presentation in New York, ahead of the show's third season, which is set to premiere in summer 2026.

The news reinforces HBO's commitment to the sprawling GOT universe. The network confirmed that the Targaryen drama will continue to explore family feuds, power struggles, and the political intrigue that made the original series a global phenomenon. Fans are being reminded that while the wait will be long, the payoff promises to be epic.

First Photos from Season Three Give a Glimpse of the Action

To build excitement, HBO also released first-look photos from the upcoming third season. The ensemble cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Harry Collett. Other actors joining the fray include Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

House of the Dragon is co-created and executive produced by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett, ensuring the series maintains the high production standards fans expect.

HBO CEO Announces New Seasons of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

HBO's Casey Bloys didn't stop with House of the Dragon. The CEO also confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, even before its first season debuts on 18 January 2026. That second season is scheduled for 2027, creating a nearly continuous stream of Westeros adventures for GOT fans every year through 2028.

Francesca Orsi, HBO's EVP of programming and head of drama series and films, said: 'We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be.

In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.'