Timothée Chalamet under a balaclava? That once fantastical notion is now trending across TikTok and X as a newly viral theory claims the A-list actor might secretly be the mysterious UK rapper EsDeeKid.

In recent days, fan communities have spun an elaborate case connecting Chalamet, known for roles in Dune, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown, with an anonymous artist from Liverpool whose identity has never been revealed. The theory, though built on speculation, has gained serious traction online.

Mounting Speculation Over Identity

The spark for this frenzy appears to have been a TikTok video by cultural critic KJ Freeman, who laid out what she described as 'surprisingly convincing evidence' that Chalamet could be EsDeeKid.

Freeman's arguments centre on three main points, Chalamet's unexpected appearance at a Fakemink concert in London (Fakemink often collaborates with EsDeeKid), his proven accent acting abilities, and their matching fashion choices.

She argues that anonymity would allow Chalamet to pursue an underground rap career without jeopardising his Hollywood image, a path that might be his only way to explore his youthful rap ambitions.

Fans have pointed out a number of uncanny parallels. First, the double 'ee' in both Timothée and EsDeeKid has not gone unnoticed. Second, side-by-side images of EsDeeKid's eyes and Chalamet's have fuelled debates about their resemblance.

Then there is the Alexander McQueen skull scarf. Paparazzi have photographed both men wearing what appears to be the same patterned bandana, leading some to argue it is more than a coincidence.

Adding to that, Chalamet has demonstrated his ability to adopt a Scouse accent in his acting, notably in The King, which conspiracy theorists say makes a Liverpool rapper persona plausible.

A Rap Past and Cryptic Response

Importantly, Chalamet's relationship with rap is not fabricated. In high school, he performed under the name 'Timmy Tim'.

He also embraced a rap persona on Saturday Night Live as '$mokecheddathaassgetta'.

Most provocatively, under an Instagram post about the theory, Chalamet reportedly dropped a '👀' emoji, rather than issuing a denial. That brief but cryptic gesture has only added intensity to the speculation.

EsDeeKid: The Masked Rapper No One Knows

So who is EsDeeKid? Very little is confirmed. What is known: he emerged in 2024, hails from Liverpool, and performs with a thick Scouse accent, always wearing a balaclava that conceals his face.

His breakout came in 2025 with the release of his debut mixtape, Rebel, featuring tracks such as 'Phantom', '4 Raws', and the TikTok sensation 'LV Sandals'.

According to player and fan commentary, his shows have the energy of a metal gig with mosh pits and a loyal, almost cult-like following.

Unlike many rappers, EsDeeKid maintains a covert online presence. His earliest known profiles date only to mid-2024 (on Tumblr, Bandlab, Letterboxd), and beyond that, he avoids revealing personal information.

Whether or not Timothée Chalamet is secretly EsDeeKid, the theory has already made an impact. Public interest is surging, and streaming numbers for EsDeeKid's music have reportedly spiked.

Meanwhile, Chalamet continues promoting projects like Marty Supreme while staying silent on the speculation, apart from that telling emoji.

For now, the mystery remains exactly that — a viral internet conspiracy fuelled by fashion, fandom, and a very well-constructed narrative. Until either side confirms or denies it, fans will continue decoding every scarf, concert appearance, and eyeshot, searching for the truth beneath the mask.