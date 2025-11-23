Ariana Grande has given fans a tantalising glimpse into her relationship with Wicked: For Good co-star Ethan Slater, seemingly putting split rumours to rest—or at least fuelling further speculation. The latest update drew immediate attention and sparked debate over whether the rumours of a breakup are merely a publicity stunt.

A Subtle Gesture Amid Split Rumours

Following the release of Wicked: For Good, Grande reposted on her Instagram Story a behind‑the‑scenes photo of her boyfriend Slater from his trailer. She added a striking Tin Man graphic with a vivid red heart placed in his chest.

The reference is more than just a cute post. In The Wizard of Oz mythology, the Tin Man is well-known for his desire for a heart, making this little Easter egg particularly significant. Fans quickly interpreted it as a sign that Grande is openly confirming her relationship with Slater, even amidst rumours of a breakup.

How Grande and Slater Navigate Media Scrutiny

Speculation has been rampant for months, particularly after Grande and Slater seemed to steer clear of one another during segments of the Wicked promotional tour. However, their presence on social media suggests otherwise.

Back in September, insiders informed said the couple is still together and very happy with each other and that they simply prefer to keep their personal life under wraps. Other sources close to the couple say they are supportive of one another.

On a most recent episode of The Today Show, when Slater was asked what it was like working with his girlfriend, he smiled before shifting focus to commend the whole cast. 'The entire cast was incredible ... Ariana is brilliant, and Cynthia is remarkable.'

That response has been interpreted by media observers as a classic example of 'bridging,' which is a technique often used in interviews to redirect uncomfortable or sensitive questions.

In light of the heightened attention surrounding their relationship, it's understandable that the couple are handling things with care.

Grande Pushes Back on Tabloid Gossip

Grande has previously addressed the unfair nature of tabloid speculation. In her 2024 guesting on the Zach Sang Show, she characterised the rumours surrounding her relationship as 'hellish,' noting that the media frequently overlooks 'nuance.'

She's also stood up for Slater publicly. After critics questioned him during their early relationship, she defended him in a bold Vanity Fair interview, saying: 'No one on this earth tries harder ... to be there for the people that he loves and cares about ... There is no one on this earth with a better heart.'

So, Is It a Publicity Stunt?

Reddit threads have lit up with theories that Grande's Instagram nod to Slater might be less about romance and more about controlling media attention.

One user argued that the couple generates bad press and that this affectionate post could be a way to keep their personal drama out of the Wicked: For Good press tour spotlight. Others drew parallels with Hollywood's history of 'managed' relationships, noting that leads are sometimes put in the public eye to minimise distractions.

Redditors speculated that Grande and Slater may have been advised during the previous tour to keep their relationship low‑key, and now any gestures are deliberately subtle, designed to reassure fans without dominating press coverage.