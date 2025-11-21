Brooklyn Beckham has subtly posted about 'loneliness' on Thursday, just a day after his parents and younger siblings publicly celebrated his brother Cruz's music gig.

The 'estranged' eldest son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham has been caught up in a family feud that intensified earlier this year. The 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations and later his knighthood party.

Brooklyn's Instagram post, a cooking video set to a melancholic 1978 Dr Hook song, appeared to communicate his estrangement and emotional distance from his family.

Estranged Brooklyn Beckham Posts About Being 'Lonely'

In the video, Brooklyn prepared a fried chicken sandwich with slaw using his own Cloud23 hot sauce. The video, sped up, has Dr Hook's track 'Sharing the Night Together' playing in the background.

The lyrics include lines such as:

'I'm feeling kinda lonely too / I hope that you will understand'

Social media users immediately spotted messages about isolation and disconnection. Followers quickly noticed the timing as well, given the previous day's flood of posts celebrating Cruz's Notting Hill gig.

Some fans interpreted the video as Brooklyn reaching out to his family without directly addressing them, with others noting that he's feeling the sense of being left out amid the public celebrations of his younger sibling.

The Beckhams Praise Cruz's Successful Music Gig

Cruz, the 20-year-old son of David and Victoria, performed with his band The Breakers in a private gig for friends and family at the Laylow building in Notting Hill. This location is once frequented by celebrities such as Rihanna and Madonna, making it a huge but intimate event for the family.

Proud mother Victoria, 51, shared clips of the performance, writing: 'Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz and we couldn't be prouder we love you @cruzbeckham xxxxxxxxxx'.

Cruz's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, also publicly expressed pride in her grandson.

Harper, the 14-year-old youngest Beckham, also posted a heartfelt message describing Cruz as a role model, noting his progression from practising guitar at home to performing on stage with a full band.

Brooklyn stayed silent on social media aside from his Instagram post. But comments in his post included gentle reminders that he wouldn't be where he is now without his parents.

Peltz-Beckham Family Drama: Is Brooklyn Missing Out?

While there has been no reconciliation between Brooklyn and his wife's family and the Beckhams, Victoria reportedly tried to meet the parents in Miami. Reports said she ended up breaking down in tears after the meeting, suggesting that it was not as positive as she had hoped.

Sources described the encounter as 'frosty and formal', with Nelson and Claudia Peltz remaining polite but distant, leaving Victoria feeling like she was 'talking to a wall'.

The feud dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding and has escalated this year after the couple skipped David's 50th birthday and privately renewed their vows without inviting the Beckhams. Brooklyn's parents and siblings were reportedly 'devastated' by the public photos.

Brooklyn has been living with Nicole and spending more time with the Peltz than with his own, as ties between him and the Beckhams remain 'strained'.