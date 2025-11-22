Zendaya has once again found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy, as fans across TikTok and X insist the actress may be expecting after spotting what they claim are 'obvious clues' in a newly surfaced video. The footage, taken during a recent visit to Tom Holland's movie set, has ignited widespread debate, with users dissecting her outfit, body language and styling choices in search of answers.

Is Zendaya Really Pregnant?

The speculation began after a short clip of Zendaya on Holland's set circulated online, quickly gaining traction among fans who believe her appearance hints at possible pregnancy news. The video shows the Dune star greeting people on the set while wearing an oversized coat that she held closely around her body.

they can't fool me. she's so pregnant pic.twitter.com/iXQLZNWOw3 — glo ❤️‍🔥 (@ialmostdowey) November 20, 2025

Within hours, the clip was being reposted, slowed down and analysed frame by frame as TikTok creators attempted to identify what they described as subtle but telling signs.

Fans argued that the weather conditions did not appear cold enough to justify wearing a thick coat, pointing out that others present on the set were dressed far more lightly. This prompted viewers to speculate whether she may have been trying to hide a baby bump beneath the coat.

The 'Clues' Fans Insist Point to Pregnancy

A Coat That Stood Out

One of the main talking points was Zendaya's choice of outerwear. While it is common for celebrities to use oversized clothing for comfort or styling, fans claimed that the way she held the coat tightly around her midsection was unusual.

The gesture, combined with the lack of similar clothing among other people on set, fuelled suspicions that she was intentionally concealing something.

Supporters of the theory argued that the actress appeared protective of her stomach area, a detail they insisted was consistent with the behaviour of someone attempting to obscure early pregnancy changes.

Although there is no evidence to support this, the theory rapidly spread across TikTok, attracting hundreds of thousands of views.

Zendaya Wearing Flat Shoes

The second 'clue' driving the speculation was Zendaya's footwear. Known for her red-carpet confidence and her preference for thin, sky-high heels, the actress surprised many by opting for flat shoes during the set visit.

Fan accounts immediately seized on the detail, claiming the switch to flats was suspicious and potentially linked to pregnancy.

Comments across TikTok questioned whether the choice of footwear was intentional and interpreted it as a sign the actress may be prioritising comfort. The detail gained particular traction because of Zendaya's reputation for high-fashion looks, making the flats appear noticeably out of character to some viewers.

Social Media Reactions Intensify the Conversation

As the clip spread, TikTok creators and fan pages began sharing their own analyses, comparing Zendaya's recent appearances and discussing whether the signs suggested a possible pregnancy.

Some users argued that the coat and flat shoes were compelling clues, while others pushed back, warning against making assumptions based solely on appearance. 'Can't she wear a coat anymore?' said one user.

The hashtag 'Zendaya pregnant' trended intermittently, with many posts generating tens of thousands of likes. While the debate continued, others reminded viewers that similar rumours had circulated in the past before being dismissed.

Background on the Couple and Previous Rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, remain one of Hollywood's most followed couples. Their personal lives have frequently been the subject of speculation, including previous pregnancy rumours that Zendaya addressed directly in 2022, calling them unfounded at the time.

Despite the renewed interest, neither Zendaya nor Holland has commented on the latest claims, and no official statement has been issued. At present, the speculation remains firmly rooted in fan observation rather than confirmed fact.