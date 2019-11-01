Ben Affleck was spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Halloween, days after his alleged slip from sobriety.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 47, were on a school run for their three children. The doting parents were captured smiling as they dropped off seven-year-old Samuel, 13-year-old Violet and 10-year-old Seraphina at school on Thursday.

The duo was married for 13 years and has been co-parenting their children since separation. The couple split in 2015, and the divorce was finalised last year.

The "Gone Girl" actor wore a grey peacoat, dark blue jeans and sneakers while Garner was her comfy self in a grey hoodie, black leggings and blue Nike sneakers. Though not together anymore, Affleck and Garner are often spotted together on family outings to the church.

The children were in Halloween spirit. Violet dressed up as a joker, with a green wig, striped pants, and purple jacket, while Seraphina appeared to be 1700s British solider in her velvet blazer and navy hat. Samuel meanwhile kept things simple with a box garbage truck and bright orange safety vest, reports Hollywood Life.

Affleck suffered a sobriety setback earlier this week, months after he celebrated remaining sober for one year. He appeared intoxicated at a Halloween party in Los Angeles and at a casino with his musician girlfriend, Katie Cherry on Saturday. The Oscar winner was captured by TMZ stumbling out of Kimpton La Peer Hotel. He had trouble walking and nearly fell into the street, before steadying himself by grabbing onto a vehicle.

The "Argo" director visited Garner's house in the Pacific Palisades just hours after the slip-up and seemed to be in good spirits. As he was clicked outside the house by paparazzi, he said: "Well you know it happens, it's a slip but I am not going to let it derail me."

It was Garner who staged an intervention and got Affleck checked into a rehab facility in Malibu last year for alcohol addiction. The "Alias" actress was reportedly upset with the actor's slip up last week, but remains supportive of his journey, reports US Weekly.