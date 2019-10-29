Ben Affleck has broken his silence after video footage showed him unsteady on his feet after attending a Halloween party on Saturday. He admitted to the slip in his sobriety but said that he will not allow it to derail him.

The former "Batman" star was seen looking sober and serious the following day after eyewitnesses revealed that he stepped out drunk on Saturday night. He attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California and got inebriated.

Paparazzi caught up with the actor outside the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, likely on his way to visit his three kids. One reporter talked about his wild night out and Affleck was kind enough to answer back. He also sounded optimistic.

"It's a slip but I'm not going to let it derail me," he said. However, he did not comment when another paparazzi asked him if he was going to check himself back to rehab.

The "Justice League" star had been to rehab in the past years for alcohol addiction. Earlier on Saturday, he got candid about his sobriety on his Instagram post. In it, he talked about being "in recovery for a year" before he announced his donation for "The Midnight Mission," an "organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery."

Fans did not see the slip up coming just hours later. Although, a source claimed the actor somehow knew that it was bound to happen at some point.

"Ben has acknowledged he's going to slip up from time to time ... it was never as if this was simply behind him," a source told Page Six, adding, "It was just one crazy, not great, night."

On Saturday, TMZ shared a video of the actor struggling to keep himself steady as he walked to his car. He nearly fell to the ground before he held on to an SUV for support.

Affleck's Saturday night reportedly ended with a poker game at 1:00 a.m. at the Commerce casino in Los Angeles. He came accompanied by a blonde mystery woman, later revealed to be musician Katie Cherry. The actor went home after 12 minutes with $1,500 in winnings after betting on $20,000 in chips.