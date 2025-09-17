Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, has stepped down after nearly five decades at the ice cream company. His decision was revealed on 17 September 2025 in a letter shared publicly by his longtime business partner Ben Cohen.

Greenfield described the move as one of the most difficult choices of his life. The resignation follows an escalating conflict with Unilever, the multinational consumer goods group that owns Ben & Jerry's, over the handling of the brand's activism.

Jerry Blames Unilever's Silencing of Ice Cream Brand's Activism

In his letter shared by Ben Cohen on X, Greenfield accused Unilever of suppressing the values that shaped Ben & Jerry's since its founding in 1978.

'Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power,' said the Ben & Jerry's co-founder via his letter to the ice cream community.

He also linked this silencing to broader political events. Greenfield said: 'And it's happening at a time when our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.'

He added that despite the merger agreement that once protected Ben & Jerry's social mission, its independence had been stripped away.

Ben & Jerry's Yearslong Issue With Unilever

Tensions between Ben & Jerry's and Unilever have been building for years. In 2021, the company announced it would no longer sell ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, as reported by the BBC. The decision triggered controversy and clashed with Unilever's corporate stance.

In March 2025, Ben & Jerry's filed a legal case in the US, claiming Unilever had violated the merger agreement by trying to silence its activism. Earlier this year, Unilever also removed Ben & Jerry's chief executive David Stever, fuelling concerns that corporate control was dismantling the brand's activist voice.

After 47 years, Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal #FreeBenAndJerrys pic.twitter.com/EZXGRjs76a — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) September 17, 2025

Is Unilever Against Activism?

Unilever has repeatedly stated its commitment to social causes. Yet Greenfield insisted the company's independence was gone: 'It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone.'

A spokesperson for The Magnum Ice Cream Company, the Unilever spin-off overseeing Ben & Jerry's, defended the parent group's role. They said (via NBC 5): 'We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry's powerful values-based position in the world.'

They added that the company remained committed to its three-part mission of product, economic and social impact.

Netizens Support Jerry's Decision

Greenfield's announcement prompted a strong reaction online. Supporters praised him for leaving on principle. Angela Heebner wrote on Facebook: 'Thank you for standing up for justice during this time in history. Your actions are appreciated by those who understand that your principles are worth defending.'

Others voiced similar views. Facebook user Susan Rexrode Robbins said: 'I'm with Jerry. Ben and Jerry have always stood up for civil rights. It's too bad they sold their brand to the oligarchs.'

On X, user Richard Angwin added: 'Kudos to Jerry for bowing out after 47 years, sticking to your values against corporate overreach is the ultimate flavour of courage.'

Critics also responded, dismissing his decision as unnecessary. John Woods commented: 'It's ice cream for crying out loud. Either you buy it or you don't. I say there are better ones out there and cheaper as well.'

Will Jerry Start Another Ice Cream Firm?

Some supporters have urged Greenfield to launch a new independent ice cream venture. Catherine Olivia Apondi said on Facebook: 'If he quits then he should start his own other line and I buy so from now on no Unilever things on my shelf period.'

So far, Greenfield has not confirmed any such plans. However, many of his followers have expressed willingness to boycott Unilever products and back him if he creates a new brand.