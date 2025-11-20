The 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker, Benson Boone, was kissed by a fan on the abs during his sold-out American Heart World Tour show at Stockholm's Avicii Arena in Sweden on 18 November, sparking outrage among fans online as the female fan breached boundaries and acted out of line.

A 12-second video of a fan kissing Boone's abs and even touching his torso has exploded on X and TikTok, which prompted widespread online backlash among fans and the singer's listeners.

People who criticised the female fan over consent, saying that she was out of line, disrespectful, and invaded personal space at the concert.

The fan who posted the video also attended the American Heart World Tour and decided to share what she captured during the concert on TikTok.

@staeaeaef I was looking through my videos from yesterday’s concert and saw this… why would she think it’s okay to kiss him without his consent? #bensonboone #americanhearttour ♬ Originalton - Stef

Fan Reactions Online

Stef wrote, 'I was looking through my videos from yesterday's concert and saw this... why would she think it's okay to kiss him without his consent?'

Stef exchanged comments with one fan who wrote, 'this is absolutely insane omg? and people were saying that rubbing his hair was crazy but this is just wrong.'

'He is not even flinching, so I've got the feeling this could happen pretty often...' the creator responded.

One even pointed out equality if a man did it to a female artist, saying, 'This would be on national news if this were a boy doing it to Ariana Grande, for example, this needs more attention omg... and no, this isn't sexist before people come at me.'

'No matter how much you love him, there must be boundaries that should never be crossed. He was clearly upset by that girl who was touching his hair, so imagine how he feels about this! But thankfully, I think he didn't notice,' a reminder that fans should always think and do when interacting with their idol.

itsfarah| sally also reposted the video on X where it got more traction, with the caption reminding fans to think about their actions. They wrote, 'Let's take a step back and actually re-evaluate wtf some ppl are doing cuz this is disgusting and soo disrespectful. Idc [I don't care] how much you love the artist.'

A fan replied, 'What is wrong with people? This is so disrespectful.'

'If you can't keep your hands (or apparently MOUTH?) to yourself, then you shouldn't be around anyone 😭 wtf [what the f*ck] is wrong with people?,' said a fan whose visibly frustrated with the situation.

Another concerned fan pointed out the difference between interaction and sexual assault. They said, 'This needs to stop now. There's a very big difference between interacting with someone and sexually assaulting someone (unwanted kissing without permission). He could have easily reported that and got you charged.'

This one echoed the comment, 'Bruh, you shouldn't be touching anyone without permission, let alone with your lips 😭.'

This fan expressed their frustration with people doing things like this, they wrote, 'Ew!!! I'm so tired of people ruining barricade runs for people, this and the Billie and Tate situations should've NEVER happened, and you guys need to learn boundaries!!'

Demand For Improved Security

The fans of the 22-year-old singer called for improved security to protect Boone in similar situations in the future.

Incidents like this may not be breaking news for artists, but it's shocking how some fans still ignore boundaries — crossing the line, showing blatant disrespect, and in the worst cases, even assaulting performers during concerts.

The female fan who kissed Boone hasn't come forward yet to apologize.

Meanwhile, Boone has not released any comment about the incident, and it happened to occur on the same day his American Heart World Tour officially wrapped up.