Reports that Bretman Rock will voice HeiHei, the scatterbrained rooster in the live-action Moana, have been making a buzz online after a video of his 2023 audition resurfaced.

In the clip, he dresses up in a chicken costume, mimics HeiHei's iconic squawks, and even delivers lines while wearing a coconut shell on his head — all sent directly to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

It's bold, fun, and very Bretman 'Da Baddest' Rock, leaving many to wonder whether Disney has taken notice and if he'll be voicing the rooster. But just how accurate are these reports? Here's what we know.

Bretman's Viral Audition Tape

Bretman posted his audition tape in 2023, where he enthusiastically pitched himself to The Rock, who plays Maui in both the animated film and the coming live-action remake.

The now-viral clip shows Bretman in full chicken attire, acting out a scene from Moana and delivering HeiHei's iconic confused clucks.

In his message to The Rock, he said, 'Hey, the Rock, it is I, Bretman Rock, and this is one of my chickens. Today, I'm going to be doing a live audition. I understand that my last audition was a voice audition, and I understand that the new movie is a live-action, so I'm sure you would want a Hei Hei that can act.'

He even suggests that the live-action film deserved a bit of 'representation' in the form of a 'gay chicken.'

'I really feel like a gay chicken makes so much sense, so the decision is up to you. The ball is in your court,' the social media personality said.

He later encouraged fans to sign a petition supporting his bid for the role — a petition that actually gained traction online, according to Philstar Life.

Nylon also reported that Bretman had been 'manifesting' the role since the original film's release, making the audition video both a comedic skit and a genuine attempt at being noticed by Disney.

Bretman is also well known for his love of animals, including his own chickens, which made many fans feel that casting him as HeiHei would make perfect sense.

Alan Tudyk Won't Return as HeiHei

One major factor fuelling fan speculation is that Alan Tudyk, the original voice of HeiHei, has confirmed he will not reprise the role in the live-action version.

Speaking at a fan event, Tudyk said Disney planned to replace him, joking, 'It's about time they got an actress to put a little more "chick" in the chicken.'

This comment, which was reported by JediNews, led many fans to assume Disney is seeking a female performer for the role — a detail that would work directly against Bretman's chances, regardless of how memorable his audition was.

Until now, Disney has not released any casting details for HeiHei, and there has been no formal statement from the studio acknowledging Bretman's audition.

What Do We Actually Know About the Live-Action Remake?

The live-action Moana is currently in development, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returning as the trickster demigod Maui, and Catherine Lagaʻaia is confirmed to play Moana.

This aligns with the hopes of Auli'i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, who has confirmed she will not reprise the role in the live-action film and wishes for it to be played by a young Polynesian actress who can authentically represent the culture.

A report from People said that the live-action film will feature the same core characters from the 2016 animated hit, including Moana, Maui, Chief Tui, Gramma Tala, Pua, and HeiHei — though the casting announcements remain incomplete.

Meanwhile, HeiHei's role in the live-action adaptation has not been publicly discussed by Disney, leaving fans to speculate whether the rooster will appear as CGI, a practical puppet, or a blend of both.

So, Will Bretman voice HeiHei? For now, there is no evidence that Disney has cast Bretman Rock as HeiHei. While his audition has resurfaced and continues to delight the internet, the studio has not made any announcement linking him to the film.

Alan Tudyk's departure does open the door for a new voice actor, and as Bretman himself once said, 'If there's one thing about me, I'm going to manifest.'