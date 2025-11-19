A dramatic new development has emerged in the death of model and VivaMax actress Gina Lima, as her former boyfriend and the prime person of interest in the case, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, has been found dead in his home only days after she passed away. His sudden death has deepened public concern and introduced new layers of uncertainty into an investigation that has already gripped the Philippine entertainment community.

Who Was Ivan Cezar Ronquillo

Ronquillo was known publicly through his modelling work and participation in small creative projects. He reportedly studied at Far Eastern University in the Philippines and maintained a growing presence on social media, where he shared lifestyle content and collaborations.

His relationship with Lima had been followed by friends and acquaintances online, although the pair had reportedly separated before the events of November.

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile outside modelling circles, Ronquillo unexpectedly became the centre of attention after police identified him as the primary person of interest in Lima's death.

Ronquillo's Role in Gina Lima's Final Hours

On 16 November 2025, Ronquillo was the individual who rushed Lima to Quezon City General Hospital after she was found unconscious inside her condominium in Barangay Katipunan.

According to police reports, he told investigators he discovered her in distress and attempted to seek immediate medical help.

Lima was declared dead on arrival. A preliminary medical assessment cited possible cardiorespiratory distress, though authorities are awaiting complete medico-legal findings.

Because Ronquillo was the last known person to see her alive, investigators sought clarification of his timeline and actions in the hours leading to her collapse.

Discovery of Ronquillo's Body

Just days after Lima's death, Ronquillo was found unresponsive inside his residence. Initial reports indicate that he was discovered by individuals close to him, who then contacted authorities. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Police have not released an official cause of death. Early examinations revealed no confirmed information regarding forced entry or visible signs of struggle, though investigators have not ruled out any possibilities. His death has since been categorised for full forensic review.

Police Response and Early Investigation

Following the discovery, the Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit conducted an assessment of the scene and gathered physical and digital evidence. Investigators interviewed individuals who had contact with Ronquillo in the days after Lima's death, aiming to establish his activities, emotional state, and any relevant communication.

Authorities continue to emphasise that both cases remain open. They have urged the public to avoid speculation until official findings are released.

Impact of Ronquillo's Death on the Ongoing Case

Ronquillo's death has significantly complicated the investigation into Lima's passing. With the primary person of interest now deceased, police are reassessing the timeline, reviewing CCTV footage, and examining digital data from phones and messaging applications.

Investigators are also determining whether any external factors contributed to Ronquillo's death or whether the timing was coincidental.

His passing removes a key witness and potential source of clarification, prompting renewed urgency in analysing available evidence connected to both deaths.

What Authorities Are Investigating Next

Pending autopsy and toxicology findings for Ronquillo are expected to determine the next direction of the investigation. Police are also reviewing data from his residence, communication records, and material gathered from Lima's condominium.

Authorities have stated that official updates will be released once confirmed, noting that both deaths remain active cases under careful examination.