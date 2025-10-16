Maggie Thurmon's abrupt, now-deleted TikTok has reignited questions over the cause of her split from Benson Boone, as the influencer's cryptic lip-sync and comment replies appear to suggest infidelity.

Maggie Thurmon, a 23-year-old influencer and actress with millions of followers, posted a TikTok on 14 October 2025 using a trending audio clip from the US sitcom The Office in which the line reads, 'Remember how it felt when he cheated on you, though'? Thurmon mouths the response, 'Which time'? and, according to screenshots that circulated after the post was removed, later replied to a fan who wrote, 'Bro if Benson cheated I will turn this car right around', with 'Put your blinker on babe.'

The clip was deleted within hours, and Thurmon later wrote on another post that she had become 'overwhelmed' and preferred to keep her private life offline.

The Viral Clip and What it Actually Shows

The TikTok itself no longer appears on Thurmon's account, but multiple outlets have preserved screenshots and recorded the exchange, which show an apparent, if indirect, accusation of multiple incidents of cheating.

Outlets report that Thurmon used the audio in a manner that many interpreted as a deliberate hint that infidelity contributed to the couple's break-up; these outlets also quote Thurmon's later message about feeling overwhelmed.

Journalists who tracked the screenshots stress the distinction between implication and verified fact: Thurmon's gestures and comments are suggestive but not a formal accusation accompanied by named dates, locations, or corroborating evidence.

Timeline and Corroborating Context

The split between Boone and Thurmon was first publicly reported by TMZ on 11 September 2025, which said the pair had ended their relationship, though the outlet's sources did not specify a cause.

Fans noted the two had unfollowed one another on Instagram, a point cited by several later reports. In the weeks that followed, Boone made an emotional remark onstage in Nashville: 'Sometimes people leave your life. Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing... and it is always hard.'

This passage was captured on fan footage and reposted across social platforms, which many read as a tacit acknowledgment of the split. Neither Boone nor his representatives has issued a formal statement addressing the TikTok clip or the circulating infidelity suggestions.

Wider Threads: Songs, Screenshots and Social-Media Signals

Amid the TikTok fallout, attention has turned to Kylee Anderson, reportedly a childhood friend of Benson Boone's from Utah, and the subject of speculation regarding her proximity to the singer.

Online sleuthing has drawn attention to the fact that after Boone and Thurmon unfollowed each other on Instagram, both also severed Instagram ties with Anderson, which some interpret as a sign of a falling out or repositioning within their social circle.

In August 2025, Anderson released a single called 'Benny', which has become central to the rumour mill. The song's lyrics include lines such as: 'We said we'd be best friends / Now we make out in my Mustang all day / Might be more than just a friend.' These words — particularly the pivot from friendship to physical intimacy — have generated speculation that the song alludes to a deeper, romantic or sexual dimension to her relationship with Boone.

However, some coverage frames Anderson's lyricism as stylistic homage rather than literal confession, pointing out that many artists draw from emotional or relational allegory without naming people.

As speculation mounts and the deleted TikTok continues to circulate through fan circles, what began as a brief clip has evolved into one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups of the year.