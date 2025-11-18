The Philippine entertainment industry has been left in disbelief following the death of Vivamax actress and model Gina Lima, who was found unresponsive in her Manila residence on 16 November 2025.

Authorities confirmed that her boyfriend, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, is being treated as the prime suspect as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 25-year-old star was pronounced dead in hospital, with the initial cause listed as cardio-respiratory distress, though officials have not ruled out foul play. The case has since trended across social media, with fans sharing photos of the couple and demanding answers.

Who Was Gina Lima?

Gina Lima, known for her appearances in adult-themed Vivamax productions such as My Fairy Tail Love Story and Liveshow 4, built a strong following both on-screen and on social media.

Her performances gained her recognition among audiences seeking independent and digital streaming content, while her online presence made her a familiar figure among Filipino netizens.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Lima transitioned from modelling to acting, often appearing in bold film roles. She was last seen posting on social media on 15 November, a day before her death.

Friends and colleagues described her as 'ambitious and hardworking', with many expressing disbelief at the tragic news. Tributes have since flooded TikTok, X, and Facebook under the trending hashtag #JusticeForGinaLima.

Who Is Ivan Cezar Ronquillo?

Ivan Cezar Ronquillo has been identified in multiple reports as Gina Lima's boyfriend and the main person of interest in the case.

Described online as an influencer and entrepreneur, Ronquillo frequently posted images of a lavish lifestyle and travelled within Manila's social circles.

According to early accounts cited by PrimeTimer, Ronquillo reportedly visited Lima's apartment shortly before she was found unconscious. While details remain under review, he has faced growing public scrutiny as photos of him circulate widely online.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether he is in custody, but sources close to the investigation say he is cooperating with police.

Social media discussions have intensified as users share archived images of the couple, prompting renewed debate about privacy and accountability.

Early Findings and Allegations

While public speculation continues, police reports indicate that no visible bruises or strangulation marks were observed during the initial examination.

Investigators have nonetheless kept the case open pending further forensic analysis and a potential autopsy if foul play is suspected.

Unverified social media claims suggesting physical abuse have been flagged by authorities as misinformation, urging the public to wait for official findings.

Despite this, advocacy groups and fans have continued to call for transparency from the Quezon City Police District.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The death of Gina Lima has prompted widespread discussion on domestic violence, influencer culture, and women's safety in the entertainment sector.

Tributes have poured in from fans, co-stars, and members of the digital entertainment industry, many urging justice for the young actress.

Police have confirmed that forensic results are pending and that investigators are examining CCTV footage, electronic messages, and witness testimonies to establish a clearer timeline of events.

As of this writing, no formal charges have been announced against Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, and authorities continue to classify the case as an active investigation.