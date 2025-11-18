A viral TikTok video has reignited controversy around creator Read Choi, accusing him of predatory behaviour and hypocrisy over his widely promoted 'celibacy' and 'godly living' narrative. The clip, which has gained significant traction across social media, alleges that Choi used his platform and religious persona to mislead followers while behaving inappropriately at an influencer event.

TikTok Video Sparks Renewed Scrutiny Of Read Choi

The viral video features another influencer questioning why Choi continues to maintain a large following despite past allegations. The creator behind the clip captioned it with: 'Why does a known prxdxtxr like Read Choi have a platform when he's still allegedly using it to prxy on women?'

The video challenges Choi's carefully crafted image and highlights the disparity between his public persona and alleged behaviour.

In the video, the influencer referenced content from Choi's own TikTok account, where he previously described himself as 'a case study of God's Grace'.

Choi has often spoken about resisting temptation and living a disciplined, faith-led lifestyle, which has contributed to his popularity among audiences seeking lifestyle and relationship content. The creator argued that this 'godly' persona stands in stark contrast to reported incidents shared by women online.

Allegations Emerge From Staccato Event

The TikTok creator went on to recount an alleged incident involving Choi at a Staccato event, where he reportedly met a woman during the party.

According to the video, Choi asked the woman to sleep with him, but she declined. The creator claims that after being rejected, Choi allegedly told other men at the gathering that the woman had slept with him and two additional attendees.

The allegation has intensified criticism around Choi's behaviour, particularly as it contradicts his statements about celibacy and self-restraint. The TikTok creator presented the story as an example of what he described as manipulative conduct, suggesting that Choi's public morality does not align with his private actions.

Critics Question Choi's Public Image And Influence

Online discussions following the viral clip have focused on the gap between Choi's stated beliefs and the allegations raised. Users on TikTok and X have debated whether influencers who promote religious values should be held to higher standards, especially when they monetise those ideals.

Many commenters argued that portraying himself as spiritually disciplined while allegedly behaving otherwise undermines the credibility of his message.

The allegations have also reignited previous debates about Choi's conduct and the responsibilities of high-profile creators with predominantly young audiences. Several users questioned why platforms continue to promote him despite recurring criticism.

Social Media Reacts As Calls For Accountability Grow

Following the video's spread, discussions across social platforms have called for greater accountability among lifestyle influencers. Some users urged others to report Choi's content, while others highlighted the importance of verifying any allegations and waiting for formal statements.

The renewed scrutiny has placed pressure on Choi to address the claims. As of writing, Choi has not publicly responded to the allegations raised in the viral video. His TikTok account remains active, continuing to feature content centred on faith, personal discipline and lifestyle advice.

The incident has sparked broader conversations about influencer culture, the power of online platforms and the complexities of public morality. As debate continues, the allegations against Read Choi are likely to remain a focal point of online discussion.