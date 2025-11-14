A shocking moment from Halsey's recent concert has gone viral, sparking widespread condemnation across social media. The singer, currently on their Back to Badlands tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, was groped by a fan during a live performance — and supporters have since identified the alleged culprit.

Viral Video Showed Halsey Groped By A Fan

During their performance of 'Is There Somewhere' at The Anthem, Washington, DC on 4 November, one concertgoer standing near the stage reached out and placed their hand on Halsey's thigh, before moving it further beneath her leather skirt and groping their rear.

A security guard standing along the barricade immediately shoved the fan's hand away, and the singer continued performing.

Footage of the violation has since taken the internet by storm, with fans expressing outrage over the violation of boundaries and lack of respect shown towards the artist.

if you know who this is please hold them accountable, this is the second time this has happened and i feel like that’s maybe not a coincidence pic.twitter.com/0Q8yCA8HFu — elle misses badlands ⋆｡°✩ (@demidevelle) November 6, 2025

One attendee posted the video on X with a caption, 'Here it is up close and a grand example of what NOT to do during ITS. You can hear me telling her to take her hand down and see me grabbing it after security was nice enough to give her a little warning taps. It's so unfortunate, and I hope this doesn't happen again ANYWHERE.'

One fan wrote a response to the video saying, 'I can't even believe I have to say this. Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent. You people are unbelievable.'

Another fan condemned the action, 'Have we not learned respect?' and one said, 'There's no excuse for this.'

'Omfg...this person needs to be banned from ever attending a Halsey show again wtf [what the f*ck] so disrespectful,' one more person said.

Who's The Suspect?

Halsey's supporters have identified the individual responsible and exposed her X account.

Based on the post, fans have confronted the violator in a group chat, but she 'simply did "reacts" in the gc [group chat] and then left after everyone called them out on their behavior. 0 accountability!'

This is why was sexually harassing and touching Halsey. Claims they were “keeping her up” while security was trying to claw her off of h.



When confronted they simply did reacts in the gc and then left after everyone called them out on their behavior. 0 accountability! https://t.co/qPs8xFk3Bu pic.twitter.com/GEQZdLM16s — grave ⛰︎ going back2badlands (@hexqlila) November 6, 2025

Soon after being called out, the culprit reportedly changed her handle and profile picture, then made her account private.

'How about taking accountability and apologising to Halsey instead of changing your handle and profile pic and immediately going private after the show? @ry_al_, clearly, you knew what you did was wrong before anyone called you out. Shame on you,' one fan posted on X.

The individual has since deactivated her accounts on X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Halsey Continues Tour Despite Setbacks

Halsey kicked off their tour in Los Angeles and will continue across the US through February before heading overseas. After the groping incident, they continued with scheduled shows in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Just days earlier, Halsey experienced a 'minor medical emergency' in Boston, requiring a brief visit to Massachusetts General Hospital. Despite this, Halsey performed as planned.

'Minor medical emergency, but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! But if I'm pacing myself, that's why!' she wrote on her Instagram story.

The tour is expected to wrap up in Melbourne, Australia, on 20 February.