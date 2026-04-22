A parent has claimed their child received a FaceTime audio call that appeared to come from them, despite no call being made. According to the account, the call appeared to originate from a saved contact, and a voice matching the father's instructed the child to open the front door.

The parent said the incident took place while the child was in another room using a tablet. After hearing the child respond to the caller, the father said he checked the device and found a recent FaceTime audio call listed under his name, lasting several seconds. However, he said he had not placed the call, and his phone had not been in use at the time.

On further inspection, the contact linked to the call was reportedly associated with an unfamiliar email address. The child said the voice sounded identical to her father's and had asked her to come to the door, prompting concern that the call may have been an attempt to imitate a trusted voice.

The claim was shared in a TikTok post by user 'voycebutler3' and has not been independently verified. However, it has circulated widely online and has been cited in discussions about the potential misuse of voice-cloning technology.

How Voice-Cloning Technology is Being Misused

Advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to replicate human voices using short audio samples. Tools developed for legitimate purposes, such as media production and accessibility, can also be used to imitate speech patterns with increasing accuracy.

The National Cyber Security Centre has warned that criminals may use impersonation techniques to gain trust, particularly in situations that create urgency. These tactics are commonly associated with fraud, but may also involve attempts to prompt immediate action, such as responding to unexpected requests.

While the details of the reported FaceTime incident cannot be confirmed, authorities say the scenario is consistent with known forms of social engineering, which often rely on impersonation and urgency. They advise verifying unexpected requests through a separate, trusted form of communication.

Advice for Families on Verifying Calls

Security guidance in the UK has increasingly focused on practical steps to help families respond to suspicious communication. One commonly recommended measure is the use of a pre-agreed 'code word' that can be used to confirm identity during unusual situations.

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The Metropolitan Police Service advises that children should be encouraged to question unexpected instructions, even when they appear to come from a familiar voice. If a request cannot be confirmed, they should end the call and contact a parent or guardian directly using a known number.

Authorities also recommend reviewing privacy settings on social media platforms. Limiting public access to audio and video content can reduce the risk of voice data being used without consent.

Although the FaceTime claim remains unconfirmed, similar reports have appeared online in recent months. These accounts reflect growing public awareness of how digital tools can be used to imitate trusted contacts.

What Households Are Being Advised to Do

Authorities continue to recommend simple verification steps as the most effective defence against impersonation attempts. These include confirming requests through a second channel, using agreed security phrases, and avoiding immediate action based on unexpected instructions.

While tools capable of mimicking voices are becoming more accessible, many scams still rely on creating a sense of urgency or familiarity. Recognising these patterns can help reduce the risk of being misled.

For now, the reported incident highlights how quickly communication technologies are evolving, and why a cautious approach to unexpected calls remains important for households.