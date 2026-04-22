Fresh insights into the Nancy Guthrie investigation have led a former FBI specialist to conclude that those behind the abduction or ransom notes have been 'acting in bad faith' since the beginning.

Former agent Steve Moore explained to NewsNation's Brian Entin that 'they would provide no proof of life, they didn't take Nancy's safety into consideration, according to physical evidence at the scene.'

Captors Accused of Acting in Bad Faith

The former agent noted that every action taken by the captors demonstrated a complete lack of genuine intent to cooperate or ensure the victim's well-being.

Moore pointed out that the credibility of the kidnappers was undermined when they distributed ransom demands to various news organisations, including TMZ. He suggested that those responsible for the letters clearly aimed to conduct their negotiations in the public eye. By involving the press, the individuals behind the notes appeared more focused on gaining attention than reaching a legitimate agreement.

In the initial stages of the investigation, various messages emerged demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin, while a separate letter purported to identify the kidnappers. Moore explained that the FBI probably viewed these communications as a tactical negotiation instead of a simple exchange. He noted that the authorities refused to be manipulated by the captors' demands, stating, 'They weren't going to play the game where someone dictated the terms.'

Forensic Delays Spark Sharp Criticism

While the FBI maintains a firm stance against the kidnappers' demands, the investigation has taken a sharp turn toward the forensic handling of the case, raising new frustrations for those closest to the victim.

It was recently disclosed that a DNA sample linked to the inquiry has finally been handed over to the FBI for more detailed testing. This news has caused a stir, with many questioning why it took so long to get the evidence into the right hands. The delay in transferring the material has led to sharp criticism over the way the forensic side of the investigation has been managed so far.

Read more The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew

After sitting in a private laboratory for weeks, the DNA evidence from the Guthrie investigation has finally been moved to the FBI. Officials confirmed that specialists are now examining a vital sample with 'advanced technology' to help track down a suspect. Despite the technical upgrade in the testing process, authorities pointed out that the DNA being analysed is not a discovery.

'There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case,' a representative from the FBI informed ABC News. The official explained that while the FBI asked for this material over two months ago, the Pima County Sheriff's Office had instead opted to send it to a commercial facility in Florida. It took 11 weeks for that lab to finally pass an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for examination. This long wait has now emerged as a major point of contention in the ongoing search.

Experts Question Evidence Management

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, voiced her frustration regarding the situation and questioned why the sample was not given to the bureau immediately. She pointed out that 'the fact that they're saying the FBI has this advanced technology — they would've always had it.' Coffindaffer added that the decision to bypass the agency initially 'should really irk everyone that the sample didn't go there,' highlighting a missed opportunity for earlier high-tech analysis.

Nancy Guthrie-Some important new developments need explained. https://t.co/gavqGD9R98 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 18, 2026

Coffindaffer admitted that the original choice to use a private facility might have seemed logical at first. She explained that 'it was based on them having the profiles established and all that ... this being imminent in terms of time and urgency.' While she noted that the move 'made a lot of sense, to be honest,' her opinion changed completely when the excuse of 'advanced technology' was brought forward.

Coffindaffer contended that the recent news goes against the earlier justifications for how the biological evidence was managed. She suggested that the Guthrie family has every right to feel let down by the process. 'Knowing that they had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie upset,' she remarked. According to her, the current explanation doesn't add up, leaving those seeking answers in disbelief.

Sheriff Defends Investigative Partnership

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has dismissed the notion that this latest move represents a significant change in the investigation. In an official statement, the department clarified that 'PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation.' They emphasised that 'this is not new information' and confirmed that 'DNA analysis remains ongoing,' maintaining that the collaboration between agencies has been consistent throughout the search.